Last Chance U: Basketball is back in 2022 with its second season and Josh Phillips is one of this year’s players. The basketball team at ELAC is totally made up of newcomers besides one returning player Dezmond Washington.

After the Covid pandemic hit and the team and the coaches were taken off track and off the court, Coach Mosely and the rest of the ELAC crew are back and eager to get on the court.

Last Chance U: Basketball dropped on December 13. So, let’s find out more about Josh Phillips, his basketball career, Instagram, and more…

Josh Phillips stars in Last Chance U

Josh Phillips, 22, is a forward on the ELAC Huskies team.

He played for the team for two seasons from 2020 until 2022, per The Cinemaholic.

Josh is 6ft 9 and hails from Pasedena, California, per Fox Sports. He attended Edison High School per ELAC Athletics.

Josh Phillips got good grades

Speaking to his coach during Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 episode 6, Josh said that his grades were good and that he was getting A’s and B’s.

He said he was “really interested” in offers from various colleges so that he could progress further in his life.

Coach Mosely told him not to panic about his next step in life. Josh said that he was willing to go anywhere for the “right program,” he was happy to move to the cold or the hot to “play basketball and get that degree.”

Where is the Last Chance U star now?

Following his time at ELAC, Josh went on to study at Grambling State University.

Despite letting the pressure get to him during episode 6 of the show, he’s continued to pursue a basketball career. He now plays for the GSU Tigers.

With almost 1.4k followers Josh can be found on Instagram, at @joshphilllips.

Judging by his Instagram page, Josh is loved up and tags his girlfriend, Loren, in his IG bio. Not only has he become a Netflix star, but Josh is also excelling in his basketball career and in his love life, by the looks of his social media.

