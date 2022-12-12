Julia Haart was designing shows before she landed a huge role at La Perla. The My Unorthodox Life has been making moves in the fashion industry for many years.

Of course, in true Julia Haart style, with her shoe line she wanted to redefine common beliefs around wearing heels. Julia wanted to create shoes that were comfortable to wear, challenging the idea that ‘beauty is pain’.

The Netflix star is no longer designing and making shoes. Her life has changed a great deal since she first left her Orthodox Jewish life. Nowadays, she’s interested in the Metaverse and her venture HaartSphere per My Unorthodox Life. But, let’s take a look at Julia’s fashion background.

Photo by Nora Tam/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Julia Haart was La Perla’s creative director

In 2016, Julia Haart became La Perla’s creative director.

The brand is known for its lingerie, sleepwear and nightwear. Once Julia got on board with La Perla, she was in charge of ready-to-wear styles.

Speaking as La Perla’s creative director in 2017, Julia said what the “true meaning of feminsm” was for her.

She said: “2017 feminism is is feminine feminism. Meaning we can enjoy our feminity, be strong, be curvy, enjoy and luxuriate and embrace our feminity and still be independent, confident, self sufficient and completely respected.”

When Julia was working at La Perla, she was interviewed by The Cut and said her favourite part of her role is seeing people in her clothing: “As much as I like designing, my favorite part of my job is when I see women wearing my clothes. That’s the best.”

Julia Haart shoes

As well as being the creative director at La Perla, Julia had her own shoe line.

The Netflix star already had a background in footwear when she went to La Perla, Fashion Network writes: “In 2014 she launched her own brand of luxury women’s shoes.”

Her shoe line is no longer running but the odd preowned pair can be purchased online via websites such as eBay.

When she went to work at La Perla, Julia launched a shoe line with the brand.

Speaking to ET in 2021, the My Unorthodox Life star said that she wanted to “eradicate” the idea that beauty is pain: “…we alter the arch by two millimeters which basically elongated the arch and evened the pressure points across your entire foot… so the weight of your body is resting on your entire foot rather than the ball of your foot.”

La Perla by Julia Haart shoes had “two patents pending” per Julia, one was for the arch shape of the shoe to make it more comfortable to wear heels.

Julia added that she’d show off her own shoe line but she had given all of her shoes to a museum as they were being used for an exhibit.

The My Unorthodox Life star’s impressive wardrobe

Given that Julia mixes and mingles with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Jasmine Sanders, it’s no wonder that she has many luxury fashion items herself.

Speaking to ET in 2021, Julia said that she had “no clue” how many items were in her closet.

She added: “To me, some people think clothing is frivolous… but you have to realise that my whole life I was forced to cover myself, right? So, basically, the only parts of my body that were showing were my hands and my face. You had to be the most simple, quiet, meek, mild and obedient person and you needed to attract zero attention.”

Julia added: “To me, clothing says ‘I matter on my own’.”

The My Unorthodox Life star clearly has a love of shoes and even has a ‘lazy shoe-san’ in her personally designed closet.

