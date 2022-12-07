My Unorthodox Life fans want to know whether Julia Haart won her lawsuit against ex-husband Silvio Scaglia.

Julia is known for being a mother-of-four who left her orthodox Jewish life in Monsey in New York State for a new one in Manhattan. She became chief executive of one of the biggest modeling agencies in the world.

But Julia’s life is totally different now from when she first starred on My Unorthodox Life season 1.

The details of how her life was turned upside down are shown during season 2 of the Netflix show. Let’s take a look at where Julia is now and answer a question many want answered – did Julia win her case?

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Elephant Family and Elite World Group

Julia asked for divorce from Silvio

On My Unorthodox Life season 2, Julia says she “fell out of love” with former husband Silvio Scaglia. She also claims they work better as business partners than husband and wife.

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show on December 3, 2022, Julia said she filed for divorce and asked for a restraining order against Silvio on the same day he fired her from Elite World Group, the modeling company she was chief executive of.

Did Julia Haart win the case?

No. Speaking on My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 6, Julia told her friend Jill Zarin: “I gotta win this thing first. Until I win this thing and clear my name, there’s that lump in my chest.”

Julia claimed on The Tamron Hall Show that she asked Silvio for a divorce “at the beginning of 2021.” She didn’t file for divorce, however, until February 2022 and filed a restraining order after claiming he was “increasingly volatile.”

However, Tamron Hall reiterated that Silvio had denied all allegations and a judge had dismissed the case.

Court documents from The Delaware Court of Chancery state: “For the foregoing reasons, judgment is entered in Scaglia’s favor on counts I through IV of Haart’s Amended Petition and on his counterclaims.”

Although Julia failed to win the case, she was given exclusive use of their penthouse, according to Women’s Health Magazine.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Haart’s lawyers Nancy Chemtob and Danielle Pettiti plus Netflix for comment.

Julia is suing Silvio

Speaking on The Tamron Hall Show on December 3, the show’s host said Julia was now suing Silvio.

Julia said: “I have literally so many documents and we’re not talking about casual emails, I’m talking PPP loan applications, tax returns, bank loans, bank information. I’ve got the immigration papers, investor papers, mortgage loans that all say fifty-fifty.”

However, at the end of My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 6, a message reads: “On August 4, 2022, the Delaware Chancery Court issued an opinion ruling that documents executed by Julia and Silvio in 2019 and 2020 did not make Julia an equal owner of Freedom [parent company] and Elite World Group. However, Julia has appealed the ruling and has filed a separate lawsuit against Silvio.”

Tamron said on the show a spokesperson for Silvio had told her: “We are not going to respond to multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears in Ms Haart’s Delaware lawsuit except to put faith in the court to determine the facts and the law.”

