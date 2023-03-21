Julia Haart, star of the hit Netflix show My Unorthodox Life, is in the middle of a contentious divorce battle with soon-to-be ex-husband Silvio Scaglia – the question most people are asking is, do they have a prenup?

As fans of the hit Netflix reality show will know, Scaglia fired his then-wife from her position as CEO at EWG. According to employees’ testimony, he allegedly had them looking for dirt on the businesswomen. But Silvio Scaglia has not responded to these claims.

What is a prenup?

A prenup, which is formally known as a prenuptial agreement, establishes the property and financial rights of each spouse if or when the marriage ends in divorce.

A prenup essentially lets the parties determine who gets what if you divorce. It allows the spouses to divide their assets and can help protect a business.

The agreement also allows the determination of whether spousal support (alimony) will be due if the marriage ends and how much that should be.

In short, a prenup works to clarify the rights of each party should the marriage end. This makes divorce proceedings go a lot smoother.

Did Julia Haart have a prenup?

After starting out as friends, then colleagues, Haart and Scaglia got married on 22 June, 2019. Not long after getting married, Scaglio appointed Haart CEO of his model management business Elite World Group. The pair ran the company together as co-CEOs.

However, according to multiple sources, the once-loved-up couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before they wed in June 2019.

This is why their current divorce may be so contentious and bitter, as both spouses have filed lawsuits against each other as they fight for control of their company, EWG.

Fight breaks out over EWG

After Scaglia fired her, from her position of CEO of EWG, in February 2022, Julia Haart filed for divorce.

Silvio sued his soon-to-be ex-wife for $850,000, which he says was “illegally taken” by Julia Haart after she was fired.

Haart not taking it lying down and filed her own lawsuit in Delaware in February 2022 seeking “damages following her firing, claiming evidence proved she owned 50% of the company.”

However, in May of last year, a judge ruled in Silvio’s favor in Julia Haart’s case, stating Haart did not actually own 50 percent of their companies, which included Elite World Group.

Haart responded by filing another lawsuit against Scaglio in July 2022 for more than $257 million, “alleging he defrauded her out of millions from their business after she filed for divorce.”

As the drama unfolded Netflix was there to capture it all for season 2 of Haart’s reality show My Unorthodox Life. It also looks like the drama isn’t going to end anytime soon.