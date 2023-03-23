Julia Haart went from a traditional Jewish housewife to a powerful businesswoman and reality star of her own show on Netflix – My Unorthodox Life. This fame leads to questions about her appearance, including if Julia Haart wears a wig.

Fans of the hit Netflix show My Unorthodox Life will know who Haart is, but for those not familiar with the businesswoman you may be asking yourself who she is and what is her story.

Being in the limelight and former head of a fashion-focused company, Elite World Group meant she gets quizzed regularly about her looks. One recurring question is if Julia Haart wears a wig.

So let’s find out, who is Julia Haart and does she really wear a wig?

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Elite World Group

Who is Julia Haart?

Haart was born on April 11, 1971, in Moscow, Russia. At the age of three years old, she and her parents moved from Russia to Austin, Texas, United States.

Julia Haart’s family later packed up and moved to New York, where her parents became integrated into the large Haredi community and grew more religious.

After attending the Bais Yaakov Academy, she became interested in fashion and taught herself how to sew as a teenager.

At the age of 18 Haart changed her first name to Talia and married her first husband, Yousef Handler, a year later. Haart and Handler had four children together: Batsheva, Shlomo, Miriam, and Aron.

However, in the years that followed, she became deeply unhappy in the Jewish community and didn’t want to pressurize her daughters into conforming. After leaving the community, she changed her name to Julia Haart, with her surname deriving from her maiden name Leibov. Lev in Hebrew means ‘heart’.

Does she wear a wig?

Fans of Haart have theorized that Haart wears a wig because her hairstyle is almost the same every time, which people have found suspicious.

This has prompted people to ask if she wears a wig. Judging from her appearance, Julia Haart does not seem to wear a wig.

However, it is worth noting that in the Haredi community, among females, it has become popular to wear wigs. As of the writing of this article, it has not been confirmed or denied if Haart wears a wig.

Although, according to a Twitter post, Haart confirmed she no longer wears a wig, suggesting she used to at some point.

Where is Julia Haart today and what’s her net worth?

Julia Haart is currently in the middle of a brutal legal battle with her second husband, Swiss entrepreneur, and billionaire Silvio Scaglia.

Scaglia and Haart married in 2019 and nearly two and a half years later Julia Haart filed for divorce. Haart filed for divorce in February 2022 after her husband fired her from her position as co-CEO of Elite World Group.

Season two of the hit show My Unorthodox Life documented the fallout from Scaglia firing his then wife Julia Haart, after he claimed she misappropriated funds from the company they ran together, EWG.

After Haart filed for divorce, Silvio sued his soon-to-be ex-wife for $850,000, which he says was “illegally taken” by Julia after she was fired.

Haart soon hit back with a lawsuit against her, filling a suit in Delaware in February 2022 seeking “damages following her firing, claiming evidence proved she owned 50% of the company.”

In May of that year, sadly, the court ruled in Silvio’s favor, stating that Julia did not actually own 50 percent of their companies, which included Elite World Group.

Haart is not giving up that easily filed another lawsuit against Silvio in July 2022 for more than $257 million, “alleging he defrauded her out of millions from their business after she filed for divorce.”

During her current divorce from Silvio, Julia Haart revealed she leaned on her daughter Miriam for support.

Despite a bitter divorce and losing her place as CEO of Elite World Group, Julia Haart still has a substantial net worth. Her net worth is estimated to be $600 million, making her the wealthiest member of the cast of the Netflix reality show.