Julia Haart is a woman with her fingers in a lot of pies and now she’s showing her followers how to whip up a salmon quiche.

After rising to fame on Netflix series My Unorthodox Life in 2021, Julia has gained tonnes of social media followers.

She and her daughter, Batsheva Haart, often take to Instagram to share #hangingwiththehaarts videos which they film from their kitchen.

This time last year the Haarts were in Texas filming for My Unorthodox Life. Now, they’re in the kitchen together whipping up some delicious-looking treats and cocktails.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Julia Haart’s mini salmon quiches

Taking to Instagram on March 3, 2023, Julia Haart shared her mini salmon quiche recipe with her fans.

Julia made her fortune designing shoes but she seems to be a dab hand in the kitchen nowadays.

She and Batsheva’s regular #hangingwiththehaarts IG videos see them creating all kinds of dishes and cocktails.

Showing fans how to make the mini appetizers, Batsheva said that she and her siblings used to fight over the salmon quiches because they taste so good.

The Haart’s salmon quiche recipe

Batsheva runs her Instagram followers through how to create the mini salmon quiches.

She said to begin by melting two tablespoons of butter in a pan on a medium heat.

Next add three diced onions and sautée.

Beat three eggs in a bowl, and add one and a half cups of heavy cream as well as salt and pepper.

Then add in a can of salmon and the onions and mix together.

Pour the mixture into a muffin tray and top with fresh dill.

Bake the mini quiches at 350F (180 degrees celsius) for 20 minutes then leave to cool.

Many Instagram followers took to the comments section to say they can’t wait to recreate the Haart’s dish at home. Others questioned whether Netflix star Julia really ate the mini salmon quiches as she didn’t appear to take a bite during the IG video.

Batsheva and Julia Haart’s Dirty Flirty cocktail

When it comes to tasty appetizers and crowd-pleasing drinks, it looks like Batsheva and Julia Haart have got all the answers judging by their Instagram pages.

The US reality TV stars‘ latest creation is a Dirty Flirty cocktail.

Batsheva explains how to make the drink in a video on her Instagram page posted on March 3.

The Dirty Flirty cocktail ingredients include jalapenos, limes, tequila, ice, and sparkling water, and half a cup of grapefruit juice.

Other drinks that the ladies have also whipped up include a Juicy Transfusion, Sangria, and Beergaritas.