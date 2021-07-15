Inside Julia Haart's shoe line - how to buy the Netflix star's heels!











Viewers of Netflix’s new series My Unorthodox Life may be wondering where Julia Haart’s shoes are from. We explored her shoe line.

Known for running a top modelling business, the fashion mogul is never seen without her clothes, accessories and shoe game in full speed.

Little did fans know that Elite World Group isn’t the only business Julia has been running, as she has been the founder of a shoe company before.

From where she gets her latest shoes, to the La Perla shoe line that Julia Haart founded, Reality Titbit has it all covered.

Julia Haart: Shoe line

After leaving the ultra-Orthodox community she was raised in, Julia decided to launch her own namesake shoe line in 2013.

Called Julia Haart , she had a goal to create shoes that were both fashionable and comfortable. They were sold across 17 countries!

She partnered with an Italian ski boot engineer and a German company that creates a gel used by NASA, to create a comfortable high-heeled shoe.

However, the collection ended when she joined Italian luxury house La Perla in 2016 as Creative Director.

It came after she collaborated with them for their Spring and Fall 2016 accessory collection.

How to buy Julia Haart shoes

Many of Julia’s followers regularly comment on her choice of shoes, from platforms to bold-coloured high heels.

Fans can get their hands on Julia’s own branded shoes, as well as from her collection with La Perla, on Posh Mark.

For example, the Julia Haart Black Snakeskin Cross Strap Peep Pumps are currently available for $250.

The website also has several of her shoes from her La Perla collection, such as these Python Pumps for $130.

You can also find clothes worn on the Netflix show on the e1972 website.

What is Julia Haart’s net worth?

Julia’s net worth is an estimated $10 million

As the CEO and co-owner of the world’s first talent media company, the Netflix star has accumulated a significant net worth.

Her models, which include Kendall Jenner, are thought to get paid $373 per hour. Julia has been helping to run the company since 2019.

Representing over 5,400 talents, it is not the only company she runs. She is also creative director of e1972, a luxury fashion brand by Elite World.

