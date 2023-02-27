Julia Haart has taken to her Instagram to share some recipes with her daughter Batsheva, but some fans can’t help but notice that the star is looking quite down in the video.

Fans last saw Julia Haart on their TV screens when the second series of My Unorthodox Life aired on Netflix. The series aired the breakdown of her marriage to ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, and shock firing from Elite World Group (EWG).

We take a closer look at the video of Julia which has her fans so concerned.

Julia Haart shares Garlic Butter recipe on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, Julia, and her daughter Batsheva were back with another episode of the ‘Hanging with the Haarts’ series.

The pair were cooking up a ‘Shabbat special’ where mom Julia showed fans how she makes her “incredible garlic butter.”

The garlic butter wasn’t the only recipe the two shared over on Instagram. In another post, they shared how they made a ‘Shabbat friendly’ cocktail which they called a ‘Juicy Transfusion.’

Fans have been loving the recipes, as one commented: “Love these! you two are so cute.” However, others were concerned about Julia’s appearance.

Fans say Julia has ‘lost her sparkle’

Although Julia’s followers were admiring her recipes, others couldn’t help but notice that she’d ‘lost the sparkle’ in her eyes.

One wrote: “Julia are you ok? You don’t seem your sparky self. I’m worried about you. Want to see you super happy again xxx”

Another concerned fan commented: “Looks delish! However, Julia the sparkle in your eyes is missing. Hope you’re okay.”

“Her weight is frightening! Really concerned about her”, said another.

Julia has not responded to the fan’s comments, however, under the comments, another fan wrote: “Maybe tired. Didn’t she just go on a trip to Ukraine?”

Despite some concerned fans, others thought the star looked great. “Julia you look much better now”, wrote one follower.

The star visited Ukraine

Taking to her Instagram, Julia Haart shared with her 550k followers that she had been on a visit to Ukraine to volunteer on the frontline.

In the post, she wrote: “Being in the front lines in @ukraine.ua and seeing the extraordinary unity, courage, and spirit that permeates the country.

I saw people risk their very lives for their autonomy and a right to live their lives authentically and proudly, bending knees to no person or country. We all need to help one another.”

She’s also shared a Travelougue of her time in the country, which started in late December.

Speaking about her experience to the Daily Mail, she said: “My children thought I was nuts when I told them I was going to the frontlines.

“But I had to. My heart compelled me to. 2022 has been the most difficult year in my new life and fight for freedom. Freedom is not something I take for granted.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK