Last Chance U: Basketball is back and the East Los Angeles College Huskies team is practically starting afresh. Justin Gladney is one of the team members in season 2.

Coach John Mosely is eager to get the Huskies back out on the court after the covid pandemic affected the team’s last season.

Justin Gladney plays alongside Shemar Morrow, Demetrius Calip II and the only returning team member from last season Dezmond Washington.

Who is Justin Gladney?

Justin Gladney is one of the team members on the ELAC Huskies. He plays as a guard.

He’s been playing basketball with ELAC since 2021.

Justin hails from Fairfax, Los Angeles, and attended Fairfax High School per ELAC Athletics.

He’s 6ft tall and writes on Facebook that he’s single.

Justin on Last Chance U: Basketball

Justin can be seen playing basketball on Last Chance U: Basketball alongside Bryan Penn-Johnson, Josh Phillips, and co.

When many of the Huskies’ covid tests came back positive in episode 5, Justin was one of the players who could remain on the team and play in a match where they came out victorious.

Justin writes on his Facebook page that he’s a basketball player, adding: “I’m a elite basketball player trying to become the best I can.”

Where is Justin Gladney now?

Per Justin’s ELAC Athletics profile, he’s still playing for the Huskies.

His bio states that he’s played 29 games and started 10 of them.

Since Last Chance U: Basketball dropped on Netflix on December 13, Justin has been taking to social media to share his success of being on the series.

With over 4k followers, Justin can be found on Instagram at @jglad2.

He’s also on TikTok with over 1.2k followers and 11k likes at @justingladney.

He writes on TikTok that for anyone who hasn’t caught the show yet: “Treyyyyballllll go tune in Netflix season 2 if you haven’t out now !!!”

