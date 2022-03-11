Justine Silva hasnt only been on Making Fun, she won Making It S2













Justine Silva may not be well recognised by her face, but you’ll definitely know her from her work and talented design skills. The designer and artist has now been on three popular invention shows including Making It, Candy Land, and now Making Fun, where she appears for an episode and worked behind the scenes throughout the filming.

Silva doesn’t live a “traditional” life to most but says that art consumers her and is what makes her the happiest and she proved that when she won Making It Season 2.

Reality Titbit did some digging and have all the information we could find on the artist and designer, including her time on Making It, so keep reading to find out more.

Justine Silva. Picture: Making a Jacket from a Vintage Blanket

Meet Justine Silva

The talented young designer currently lives in Los Angeles, California but her original birthplace is unknown. Justine moved to California when she began taking part in reality TV shows and has ended up staying there due to its opportunities.

Silva is an interior and spatial designer who also classes herself as an artist, which she definitely is. The designer has recently gained her degree in Illustrations and is an incredible fine artist. You can see her drawings over on her Instagram.

Aside from interior design and art, you can catch Justine riding the waves down at Newport Beach as the artist also loves to surf and says there is “nothing better than being tossed around by mother nature to remind you of what’s important.”

Justine won Making It Season 2

Justine proved her abilities as a designer when she won Making It Season 2 last year. The designer managed to grab the win by impressing judges as well as her fellow contestants with her modern and classical designs and distinguished projects.

During the show, Justine was amazing from the start but her last invention is what won her the gold. Her creativity was flowing throughout and her inventions knocked everyone out of the park.

Justine’s Instagram explored

Justine is very popular on Instagram and boasts an impressive 17.3K followers as well as over 350 posts to her feed, keeping her audiences satisfied with daily posts.

Her Instagram contains a mix of posts, primarily showcasing her interior design work and houses that she has renovated and designed. Justine also posts her drawings and her artwork occasionally.

Other posts show her getting down and dirty during her time on Making It as well as BTS footage of Making Fun and other shows she has been on. Head over to her page yourself @justine.silva to see more for yourself.

