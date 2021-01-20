Has Kane Lim had plastic surgery? Before and after pics of Bling Empire star!











Has Kane Lim had plastic surgery? The star has been targeted by speculations on social media.

Netflix has brought the brand new reality programme, Bling Empire, to give viewers a look at the luxurious lifestyle of Asians in Los Angeles.

Bling Empire gives fans insight into Kane Lim’s life and wealth who plays a key role on the Netflix series.

But as much as viewers love his personality, some have questioned whether he’s had any cosmetic procedures done.

Has Kane had plastic surgery done?

Screenshot: Kane Lim, Bling Empire, Season 1 Episode 1, Netflix

Who is Kane Lim?

Kane Lim is a real estate developer, investor and philanthropist.

Apart from designing handbags and jacket collection, the 31-year-old has many designer items of his own, from Dior, Versace and Cartier.

He said that he started his own business when he was 17 years old, and had made his first million 3 years later.

Kane, who is Asian, moved from Singapore to Los Angeles nine years ago for education purposes.

Karen Lim in episode 4 “Beverly Hills Heartbreak” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Has Kane Lim had plastic surgery?

Kane hasn’t revealed if he’s had plastic surgery done.

The Netflix star is at the forefront of plastic surgery speculations on social media ever since he appeared on Bling Empire.

That’s pretty normal since Kane enjoys more media spotlight now that he’s been on the Netflix reality series.

Also, the fact that he comes from wealth and money has some fans thinking that he’s had some sort of cosmetic enhancements.

But as mentioned, Kane hasn’t confirmed if he’s had any cosmetic procedures done in the past.

Kane Lim before

We had a look at Kane’s transformation over the years and discovered old pictures on his Instagram profile.

In previous social media posts, the Bling Empire star looks exactly like he looks now. In fact, his lips haven’t changed and it seems that they are natural. The snap down below is from March 2013.

It’s also worth noting that Kane’s nose hasn’t changed as well, it looks pretty much the same as in this post from February 2013.

All that has evolved is Kane’s fashion style and he has thousands of outfit pictures from over the years.

