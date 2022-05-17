











Dr Tsay features his cosmetic work on Netflix’s Bling Empire season 2, when Kane Lim visits him for a nose procedure to make the bridge appear more prominent. So, which other celebrities has he worked on?

The California-based doctor gave Kane Lim a thinner-looking nose by performing a nostril slimming PDO thread procedure. With Kelly Mi Li by his side, he was given a pain-relieving drug before the non-surgical work was done.

Since Dr TJ Tsay’s appearance on the reality TV show, which documents the dramas and lives of a group of Asians living in Los Angeles, several fans have been eager to find out more about his work.

Who is Dr Tsay?

Dr TJ Tsay is a facial-sculpting artist and PDO thread trainer expert. He is the medical director at Ageless MD Medical Spa, which is so successful that it has been listed in Allergan’s top one percent in the United States.

He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and received a full academic dean’s scholarship from Emory University. With eight years of experience as a physician, he is board-certified in emergency medicine and is now an expert in aesthetics.

Within four years, TJ received his B.S. and M.S. in quantum chemistry and graduated Summa Cum Laude. With an overall rating of five stars on Real Self, he is well-known in the California area.

Costs and work of Ageless MD

From jaw slimming to nonsurgical butt lifts, Ageless MD offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures. The clinic’s most popular treatments are lip fillers, liquid facelifts, acne treatment and jawline contour.

A consultation with Dr Tsay costs $100, which goes towards work like rhinoplasty, threats and a liquid facelift. Ageless MD is one of the top 2-3 ranked medical spas on Yelp for all of Orange County, according to its website.

Dr. Tsay teaches other injectors who are learning the aesthetics field, as well as those who want to further advance their skills. He is one of the main KOLs and trainers for Hans Biomed, the manufacturer of MINT PDO threads.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Kane Lim’s plastic surgery journey

Kane Lim is a regular celebrity client

Kane has previously visited Ageless MD with Bling Empire co-star Guy Tang. So when he makes another visit, this time with Kelly Mi Li, he lays down, starts sucking on laughing gas and has his nose and chin threaded.

Afterwards, Kane and Kelly meet Kevin for dinner where Kevin expresses his concern that Kane might be hurting himself with these procedures. “Tomorrow, you’re gonna fall in love with my face again,” Kane assures him.

However, he isn’t the only celebrity on Dr Tsay’s resume. TikTok star Martamiel Czarskaa has made him a visit for lip fillers, as well as helping well-known doctor Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha MD achieve a skin glow.

