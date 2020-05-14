Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Interior design wizard Karin Bohn has returned for the second series of Restaurants on the Edge.

The Netflix series follows as Karin and her two co-hosts Dennis Prescott and Nick Liberato travel the world in search of restaurants in need of a revamp. Karin heads up the design aspect, transforming the restaurants’ dreary interiors into a chic, modern style. Her co-hosts deal with the menu, as both are experienced chefs.

Since Restaurants on the Edge returned for series 2, many fans have wanted to know more about Karin, who is undoubtedly the star of the show. But mainly, people want to know whether the stunning interior designer is married, as she has plenty f viewers falling head over heels for her.

So who is Karin Bohn’s husband? Find out about her family life here.

Who is Karin Bohn’s husband?

Karin Bohn is married to a man named Chris, although not much is known about him besides what Karin posts on her blog and Instagram.

They wed on November 17th, 2016 in Cancun, Mexico.

In Karin’s blog post about her 2016 highlights, she wrote of the wedding: “The wedding itself, was so special and so perfect, that words can’t really express or describe how amazing our wedding was. Every moment during the week was so incredible and I truly feel like the luckiest girl to have had the experience of sharing such a special moment with the man that I love.”

We couldn’t find Chris on Instagram, but Karin posts plenty of couple pics to hers.

Karin and Chris: Family life

The couple live in a townhouse in North Vancouver. It can be assumed that Chris is also Canadian, as the couple have been living there for over 5 years now and it is where Karin is from.

Together they have a “fur baby” called Oscar. They got the adorable French Bulldog in 2016.

Besides design, the couple are passionate about travel and sailing; speaking in the same 2016 blog post, Karin noted that in July 2016, the couple spent a week sailing around British Columbia.

Karin Bohn returns for Restaurants on the Edge

Restaurants on the Edge launched its first season to the streaming giant Netflix back in February 2020. Initially they released six episodes, all of which were a hit.

It didn’t take long before fans were demanding more and on Friday, May 8th, they released season 2. There are seven episodes in the second season which sees the trio of hosts travel from Slovenia and Finland to Hawaii and St. Croix.

This season sees some of Karin’s biggest and best renovations yet; we can’t wait to see what a third season brings!

