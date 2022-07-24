











Katherine Gray is back on Blown Away as Glass Master and Resident Evaluator in 2022. She has been chief judge on the show since it first dropped on Netflix in 2019. Bagging the title of Glass Master doesn’t come easy and Katherine Gray’s experience in the world of glass certainly proves that she’s put in the years of work.

Blown Away features 10 incredibly talented glass artists including Grace Whiteside, Dan Friday, Rob Stern, Minhi England and many more. The contestants battle it out each week to create all kinds of interesting pieces in glass and do all they can to remain in the competition.

BLOWN AWAY. (L to R) Trenton Quiocho, Rob Stern, Katherine Gray, John Moran, Claire Kelly, Maddy Hughes, Dan Friday, Nick Uhas, Brenna Baker, Minhi England, John Sharvin, and Grace Whiteside in BLOWN AWAY. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Get to know Katherine Gray

Glass Master Katherine Gray was born in Canada in 1965 making her 57 years old.

She attended Ontario College of Art in Toronto and later went on to gain a Master’s degree in fine art from Rhode Island School of Design.

From 1994-1996, Katherine went back to Rhode Island School of Design to work as an instructor.

Katherine Gray on Blown Away

Katherine Gray is head judge in the hot shop on Blown Away, a position she’s held since the show first began in 2019.

The Glass Master appears on the show alongside host Nick Uhas.

Katherine is introduced on the show as a “glass artist extraordinaire” and for season 3, she said that her “expectations are higher” due to the increased grand prize.

Speaking of the contestants taking part in the competition, Katherine said: “I don’t know if any of them can anticipate the kind of mental, physical and emotional exhaustion this kind of situation presents until they’re here. It’s so demanding.”

The Blown Away judge has been exhibiting art for years

Guiding the contestants along in their Blown Away journey, Katherine has years of experience under her belt.

As per her website, Katherine had her first solo exhibition in 2000. She’s exhibited her art all over the world in locations such as New York and Australia.

She’s also worked on group exhibitions and has worked as a lecturer, assistant professor, curator and instructor during her career prior to Blown Away.

As per the Corning Museum of Glass, Katherine lives in Los Angeles and in 2017, “she received the Libenský/Brychtová Award from the Pilchuck Glass School for her artistic and educational contributions to the field”.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BLOWN AWAY SEASON 3 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK