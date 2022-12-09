Too Hot To Handle‘s Kayla Richart isn’t short of attention from the men on the show, and her tattoo was one thing that caught their eyes straight away.

Sunning it up in the Caribbean, the contestants spend most of their time in swimwear, so a lot of their ink is on show for viewers, and the other contestants to admire.

We take a further look into Kayla and her tattoos.

Kayla’s tattoo caught Creed’s attention straight away

As soon as Kayla stepped into the villa, Australian entrepreneur Creed noticed her ink. Whilst pouring the model a glass of champagne he noticed her finger tattoo and asked if it was her only one.

Kayla then showed him her wrist tattoo and told him she also has one all the way down her spine to which Creed replied: “No way, that’s hot.”

As the first male to enter the show, Creed had his eye on Kayla as soon as she entered, however, it didn’t seem to last long as the pair quickly coupled off with other contestants.

Kayla shows off her ink on Instagram

Kayla is very active on Instagram, and due to her modeling career, had a high following on the platform before she went on the show.

Her tattoos are visible in many of her snaps, including the famous spine tat.

Her followers flooded her comments with compliments on the ink, with one commenting: “The vibes.”

Another one even asked Kayla to marry him, but seeing as she’s now on a Netflix dating show, we’re guessing the answer to that was no.

Seb and Kayla both have wrist tattoos

Out of all the couples on THTH, it seems that Seb and Kayla have made the most impact so far. Mostly for losing the rest of the contestants $50,000 after getting quite intimate.

Not being able to resist is not the only thing the pair have in common though. Seb also has a tattoo placed on his wrist just like Kayla, maybe it was meant to be!

Too Hot To Handle viewers seem to think so, as many have taken to social media to comment on how much the pair suit.

