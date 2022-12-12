Kayla Richart has quickly become one of the most popular cast members of Too Hot To Handle season 4 and here’s a look at her age and romance with Seb.

The famed Netflix reality show is back with its fourth instalment. This time around too, the cast features 10 of the hottest reality stars.

The first five episodes of the show were released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 7. Meanwhile, the next five will arrive on December 14.

What is Kayla Richart’s age?

Kayla is a 22-year-old Instagram model on Too Hot To Handle.

At age 22, she is one of the youngest cast members in the season.

The other 22-year-olds this season are Brittan Byrd, Jawahir Khalifa, and Sophie Stonehouse.

Among the other cast members – Dominique Defoe and James Pendergrass are 23, Nick Kici is 28, Sebastian Melrose is 24, and Creed McKinnon is 24. Lastly, Nigel Jones is the oldest cast member on the season at 29 years old.

A peek at Kayla’s Instagram

Kayla has been the most popular girl on Too Hot To Handle season 4 so far. The reality star is an Instagram model from Los Angeles, with over 1,20,000 Instagram followers.

The star’s follower count has risen drastically since the Netflix show’s release.

One peek at Kayla’s Instagram will make you realize that she loves all things fashion. Her feed has pictures of herself in the most stunning outfits.

Her account also shows that she’s a plant-based food enthusiast. There’s a highlight on her page filled with pictures of her plant-based meals as well as recipes.

What’s happening with Kayla and Seb on Too Hot To Handle?

Kayla and Sebastian Melrose are two cast members who broke the show’s rules pretty quickly in season 4.

The two kissed multiple cast members before eventually getting together. They broke the no-kissing rule and even broke the ultimate villa rule.

The pair got properly intimate with each other in episode 5. On the other hand, some other contestants were still resisting the urge to kiss their beaus.

However, things got rocky between the two when Seb, almost kissed the newcomer Flavia. Clearly, he had the hots for the newbie despite being with Kayla.

