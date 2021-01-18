Bling Empire: Who is Kelly's ex-husband? Netflix star reveals they had to pay millions!











Kelly Li Mi is one of the stars in Netflix’s latest Asian-American reality series – and many are wondering who her ex-husband is.

While Kelly and Andrew Gray’s relationship is followed on Bling Empire, she gives viewers a hint of what her previous marriage was like.

The show refers to a multi-million dollar text message fraud scheme while Kelly speaks about her former husband, revealing they had to pay millions.

So who is Kelly’s ex-husband? Here’s all you need to know about him…

Screenshot: Kelly Mi Li, Bling Empire, Season 1 Episode 1, Netflix

Who is Kelly’s ex-husband?

Lin Miao

Lin is a Chinese businessman who Kelly was married to, as reported by starsoffline. Reports state that he was born to a single mother in China.

He then moved to Australia when he was 7 years old.

Lin later became the CEO of Tatto, which was reportedly sold for $60 million in 2011, before moving to Los Angeles.

He then founded start-up company Be Great Partners in 2013, promising to invest in 500 start-ups.

NETFLIX: Meet Christine Chiu’s husband plastic surgeon Dr Chiu!

Kelly talks about her ex-husband

Kelly said that when they were together (during her twenties), they had seven cars and four houses, and spent $400K a month on their Black AMEX.

She added that the government showed up and arrested her ex-husband, who was “running one of the largest cyber scams in American history”.

Kelly said:

We gave the government, I think it was like $168 million dollars. I didn’t even know who I was sleeping next to. After losing everything, I became an entrepreneur.

NETFLIX: Why does Raphael Rowe have a facial scar?

Kelly and Andrew on Bling Empire

Kelly and Lin’s divorce was finalised in 2015, as reported by starsoffline.

She later met actor Andrew Gray, who is known as the red Power Ranger.

Their relationship is shown on-screen, but it doesn’t come without their own issues – they are filmed breaking up and sharing custody of their dog.

However, *spoiler alert*, she pays Andrew a visit at the end of the final episode, so it doesn’t look like things are completely over between them!

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK