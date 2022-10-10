









Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li revealed on season 3 that she has “finally found love” after the drama from her previous relationship with Andrew Gray. She is keeping her new man’s identity a total mystery, though.

As the third season becomes a popular topic for Netflix viewers, many are eager to find out more about Kelly’s boyfriend. She revealed two clues about him: he is Chinese and “amazing”, but that’s all we’re getting.

It comes after Kelly regularly attended relationship therapy while in a relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrew, who she no longer speaks to. She has even changed her number since they split in 2021.

(L-R) Andrew and Kelly Mi Li in episode 3 “What’s in Anna’s Shower?” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Kelly split from Andrew in 2021

Kelly was dating Andrew in season 1 of Bling Empire. He actually turned up at the end of season 3 with flowers for her, but the former pair called it quits back in March 2021 by both sharing statements to their Instagram pages.

After five years together, they waved goodbye to one another, having reunited in June 2020. By the end of the first season, they had gotten back together, but they soon announced their split off-screen afterwards.

The couple had attempted to work through their issues in therapy. As per Popsugar, Kelly said she will “always cherish the memories they made”, adding that they are now focusing on being their best individual versions of themselves.

Bling Empire star has a new man

Kelly revealed that she has “finally found love” during Bling Empire season 3. Although she had not yet introduced her friends to him during filming, the star revealed he is Chinese and described him as “amazing”.

She told ET:

I definitely found the one. It’s true, when you find the one you just know… there are still really good guys out there. I can list and list, he’s literally everything I have ever wanted.

The star did go on a date with a man called John, as set up by Kane Lim, but it fizzled out. The artist and Kelly went on two dates together, the initial meet-up involving them eating ramen, but they didn’t find a strong enough bond.

Now happily off the market with a new guy, Kelly isn’t the only one to have found love recently. Kevin has also revealed he is now in a relationship, following a rekindled romance with a certain someone…

They went on one date after Kevin said that he would date Kelly in season 1. He revealed that he would date her if she was single, but Kevin and Kelly decided to remain friends as she was still involved with her ex Andrew.

During one of Kelly and Andrew’s breaks, she went on a date with the model. However, the season ended with her going back to Andrew’s apartment, while Kevin then set his eyes on co-star Kim Lee.

Kevin has since moved on from his brief romance with Kim, who told him that he is not her type.

