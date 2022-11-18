









Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li takes to Instagram in November 2022 to share an adorable pregnancy reveal with the world. The 37-year-old rose to fame on Netflix’s huge hit show Bling Empire and fans got to see her romances play out on screen, including one with her ex, Andrew Gray.

Kelly Mi Li has a new boyfriend these days and she appears to be happier than ever, judging by her Instagram page. The Bling Empire cast member shared not only her own but her mother’s excitement, about her baby news in 2022. So, let’s find out more about Kelly nowadays and her adorable announcement.

Photo by David Livingston/WireImage

Kelly Mi Li’s boyfriend

Many Bling Empire fans will remember seeing Kelly Mi Li dating on the Netflix show.

She didn’t seem to have much luck in the love department but split from ex Andrew in 2021 after five years together.

During Bling Empire season 3, Kelly revealed that she has a new man.

Speaking to ET, Kelly described the new love in her life as “amazing.”

She hasn’t shared many photographs of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram but on October 24, she shared a silhouette-style snap of them together and paired it with a heartfelt caption.

View Instagram Post

Kelly announces that she’s pregnant

Even more good news has come Kelly’s way as she announces that she’s pregnant in 2022.

Taking to Instagram on November 17, Kelly shared a video of her announcing the news to her mother.

The video sees Kelly’s mom open a gift box that contains a positive pregnancy test, a top that says “hello Grandma see you soon”, some baby booties, and a pregnancy scan photo.

She wrote in the caption: “Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives…”

Kelly also said in her IG post that fans of Bling Empire will remember how much her mother wanted to be a grandma. So, it’s clearly a dream come true for the both of them.

View Instagram Post

Kelly’s mom is overjoyed

In Kelly’s Instagram video, fans get to see her mom open the gift box containing her baby news.

Her mom asks if she’s serious and says that she’s “so excited” and surprised, adding “wow.”

Kelly’s mom says that she’ll be a grandma next year and holds her hand over her heart after hugging Kelly.

Many of Kelly’s friends and followers took to the comments section on IG to congratulate her on the big news.

Model Joanna Krupa wrote: “Congratulations !!! Best feeling in the world !”

Fellow Netflix star Chrishell Stause wrote: “Omg!!!! Congratsssss!!!!”

And Kara Wang commented: “I AM SOBBING. Omg your mom is thrilled every Chinese mom is thrilled.”

