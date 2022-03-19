Khanyi Mbau’s fortune makes her perfect for Young, Famous and African













Khanyi Mbau is known to fans as being a cast member of the new Netflix series Young, Famous and African that drops to the sight on March 18 2022. From reading the title of the show it’s clear to see that Khanyi must be pretty loaded and that she is.

Mbau is a successful actress and has had a successful career on screen that has bagged her a fortune. Keep reading to find out how much she is worth and exactly how she made it.

RELATED: Self-care first and dating second for Rob Kardashian after 6 single years

Return to Space | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9045 Return to Space | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sIME4sLR4-8/hqdefault.jpg 974970 974970 center 22403

Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Real Talk with Anele Season 3 Episode 42 – Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi’s net worth and career explored

The South African actress and TV personality has done a lot with her life so far and has managed to earn a whopping $10 million.

Khanyi became a household name in 2004 when she started in the popular soap opera Mukango as well as Mzans, a mini series soap opera. The actress also hosts her own series called Katch It with Khanyi and has even started in movies.

Mbau was featured in the 2015 movies Hear Me Move as well as the 2016 hit film Happiness is a Four-letter Word.

Khanyi hasn’t just made money from TV and movies

Though she has had an incredibly successful career on screen and in the film industry she has also made a decent amount of money through other business ventures. The star has dabbled in singing and released her first self-titled album in 2010.

Aside from acting and singing, she is also classed as an author as she released her first book in 2012 was entitled “B***h Please! I’m Khanyi Mbau”.

Four years later, after the success of her first book, Mbau decided to announce to fans that she was working on releasing a second book.

Khanyi won an award for her impressive Instagram

Khanyi is very popular on Instagram and boasts over 3 Million followers on her page. Due to her impeccable Instagram page, Khanyi won an award in 2015 from Channel24 for having the best Instagram account.

The actress often posts pictures of her lavish lifestyle and impressive style and glamourous outfits. Aside from this, she has also been using her platform recently to promote the new reality TV show she is in on Netflix, Young, Famous and African.

WATCH YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN ON NETFLIX FROM MARCH 18

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK