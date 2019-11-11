University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! landed on Netflix on Friday, November 1st and has proven itself to be a smash hit.

The Fab Five took on four nominees, each with different struggles with confidence. And although viewers fell in love with the Japanese cast, it was really the Fab Five’s Tokyo tour guide who has captured the hearts of Queer Eye fans.

Kiko Mizuhara was already mega successful in Japan, but thanks to this new season of Queer Eye, she has become a beloved star worldwide. And while she was there to provide information, support and guidance for the Fab Five and Japanese nominees, not much was revealed about who Kiko really is.

So, let’s get to know Kiko better. Here’s everything you need to know about Queer Eye Japan’s star, from family background and parents to career.

Meet Kiko

Kiko – full name Audrie Kiko Daniel Mizuhara – is a 29-year-old model, actress and designer. She was born on October 15th, 1990 in Dallas, Texas.

Her family moved to Japan when she was just 2-years-old and they lived in Tokyo before moving to Kobe a year later. Kiko has lived in Japan since but has travelled all around the world for work.

She has been modelling since the age of 12, but her career really took off when she started modelling for ViVi Magazine at the age of 17. Kiko walks the runway for major brands, models in campaigns for the likes of Chanel and even holds the title of “first Asian ambassador for Dior”.

Who are Kiko’s parents?

Kiko’s mother is called Yae Toyama and her father is called Todd Daniel. He is from Dallas, Texas and she is from Japan.

Not much is known about Kiko’s parents or family life, other than that she has a younger sister called Ashley Yuka Mizuhara (25) who is also a model.

Yae and Todd separated in 2003, when she was just 13-years-old. Todd Daniel moved back to the US after he separated from his wife.

She has occasionally posted about her parents on her Instagram, but much of Kiko’s family life remains private.

Model superstar Ashley Yuka

It would appear that Todd and Yae blessed their daughter with some good genes, as both have turned out to be über successful international models.

When Yuka is not modelling, you can find her working her magic as a DJ at events and festivals across Japan.

Check out Yuka on Instagram @ashley_yuka where she has over 385,000 followers.

The sisters appear to be best buds and can often be seen in snaps together or collaborating on projects.

WATCH QUEER EYE: WE’RE IN JAPAN! ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE