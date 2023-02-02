Kim Byeong-jin is the youngest contestant to enter Physical 100, at just 18 years old. The show is made up of a number of experienced athletes, Olympians, and wrestlers to name a few, but age didn’t hold this competitor back.

The competition is heating up and the fight for the 300 million won is getting harder as the quests go on. Physical 100 has been dubbed the ‘real-life Squid Game’ and anyone watching can see why.

We take a closer look into Kim Byeong-jin and his time on Physical 100.

The taekwondo star on Physical 100

Kim Byeong-jin is a taekwondo competitor and was the youngest contestant to enter Physical 100 at just 18 years old.

He’s part of the taekwondo national team and came first in the national selection team process at the Taekwondo free sparring World Championships.

Entering Physical 100 he said: “I’ll show you how fearsome us teens can be.”

Kim Byeong-jin was eliminated by Miracle

Unfortunately for Kim Byeong-jin, it was the end of the road when he was beaten by dancer Miracle.

Although the entirety of their match was not shown, the short glimpse still gained viewers’ attention on social media.

One fan tweeted: “That little hand heart he [Miracle] did with Kim Byeong-Jin was wholesome!”

The taekwondo star then had to smash his body sculpt into pieces before his exit.

Fans are loving Physical 100

Physical 100 is on its first series, and at the time of writing, has only released four episodes. However, fans have already taken to Twitter to express how much they love the show.

One fan joked: “I lost calories just watching Physical 100.”

