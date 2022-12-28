Kim Jin-Young of Singles Inferno season 2 is a YouTuber who was previously in the military. He’s also been on several other reality TV shows before, but fans are focused on trying to find his gaming channel.

The well-known South Korean YouTuber and streamer was instantly recognised by fans after he walked onto the Singles Inferno beach, where flirty singles search for love on a deserted island that they can only escape as couples.

Kim Jin-Young is one of the contestants, but it’s not the first time he’s had a slice of fame. He often shares videos on YouTube, where he is recognised as a popular streamer who focuses on gaming… We can reveal all on his channel.

Singles Inferno fans want Jin’s YouTube

Since Jin-Young mentioned his YouTube channel on Singles Inferno, viewers have been eager to watch his videos but have been unable to find them – until now! Many even asked each other what his gaming channel @ is.

One fan wrote underneath a Koreaboo YouTube video: “Can I get his youtube channel?” Others commented underneath with a similar desire, writing, “FR [For real], what is it?” and, “I want to know too.”

Kim Jin-Young’s YouTube channel

Kim Jin-Young can be found on YouTube at dex archive (@dexarchive5377). He has at least 1.1K subscribers at the time of writing and even creates shorts on the platform, where he usually games and shares acting clips.

He’s been sharing videos for a year, with his most viewed video – the first episode of his time on dating show Love & Joy – garnering 346K views. The 27-year-old usually gets around 10K to 15K views on each video, but sometimes more!

Military and reality TV shows

Kim isn’t just a YouTube streamer but also a former ROKN UDT/SEAL in the military. He’s also part of the media and broadcasting company kthd studio, and appeared on survival show Bloody Game in 2021.

During the same year, Kim starred in Toy Soldiers: Fake Men 2 which came out in cinemas. But the main show that fans recognise the Singles Inferno star is Love & Joy, which is another dating reality show.

He also featured in Queen WA$ABII’s Night Time Love music video, after he was in the Korean UDT military team for four years, and was an instructor on the show Fake men on people challenging the navy seal/UDT training course.

