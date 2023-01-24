Physical 100 has dropped on Netflix and Singles Inferno star Kim Jin-young was rumored to be a part of the cast, however, he’s nowhere to be seen in the first two episodes.

The Squid Games type reality show sees 100 contestants take part in brutal challenges to see who has the ‘perfect body.’ Although we’re yet to see Single’s Inferno’s Kim Jin-young, his friends and another Singles Inferno cast member have been spotted on the show.

We take a look at Kim Jin-young’s rumors and links to Physical 100.

Kim Jin-young was rumored to star in Physical 100

Before the release, Kim Jin-young was rumored to star in the new Netflix show. The rumors started as users noticed that “Dex” was a listed cast member. This is, of course, Kim Jin-young’s Instagram and YouTube name.

However, members of Kim Jin-young’s management, kthd studio will be competing. The page took to their Instagram to wish the participants including Lee Jun-Myeong luck.

The show has only released 2 episodes, so Kim Jin-young could still make a surprise appearance!

Singles Inferno’s Cha Hyun-seung stars in Physical 100

Although the season 2 star hasn’t yet appeared, singles 1 cast member Cha Hyun-seung has.

The Singles Inferno veteran impressed in episode 2, beating farmer Kim Kyung-jin in a one-on-one death match, leading to the farmer’s elimination from the show.

The other contestants were amazed as they recognized the Singles Inferno star from his dancing and the hit Netflix show.

Fans react to Physical 100

Physical 100 is the first show of its kind on Netflix and fans are hooked, although unfortunately, they can only watch 2 episodes at the moment. Some have taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

Others were just in pure shock at the new show. One fan tweeted: “The Physical 100. This is real??? These people and games are real???”

