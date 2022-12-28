Kim Jin-Young’s tattoos have captured the attention of Singles Inferno viewers in 2022.

He joined the South Korean show later than the rest of the show’s cast members and has been described by the show’s hosts as “strong-minded,” “amazing” and “uniquely charming.”

Kim Jin-Young’s tattoos have Singles Inferno fans asking questions about his ethnicity. So, let’s find out more about his ink and where the season 2 latecomer is from.

WARNING SINGLES INFERNO SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW

Who is the Singles Inferno newbie?

After just a few hours of being in Singles Inferno, Kim Jin-Young, 28, already had his bags packed and was off to paradise.

His charming nature was noticed, not only by the other singletons on the show but, by the Netflix show’s hosts, too.

He says on the show that it only takes him three seconds to ‘feel sparks’ with a woman. And after winning a game of tug of war upon his arrival on the show, Jin-Young headed off to paradise with Shin Seul-ki, 25.

Kim Jin-Young’s tattoos

Since his arrival on the show, fans have noticed Kim Jin-Young‘s intricate tattoos.

During episode 5 he wears a short-sleeved black shirt and shows off a tattoo sleeve on his right arm.

Speaking of his ink, he said: “This holds the meaning of warrior, that kind of tattoo.”

Kim Jin-Young adds that he’s not religious. But explained that he used to be a soldier.

He said: “I had the UDT tattooed on myself, they’re bullets, the shapes are bullets. I was discharged from the UDT and I’m currently working as a content creator.”

During episode 5, Shin Seul-ki also noticed that Kim Jin-Young has a birthmark, he said it was a “Mongolian spot.”

Fans ask about Kim Jin-Young’s ethnicity

Since Kim Jin-Young arrived on Singles Inferno many people have taken to his Instagram page to leave comments.

Many left comments hoping that he is with certain contestants on the show including Nadine or Seul-ki.

However, others have been analyzing his tattoos and asking questions about Kim Jin-Young’s ethnicity.

One person wrote on his Instagram post from December 23: “Is he full Korean? I noticed his Polynesian tattoos and became curious of his ethnicity. I wonder is the tattoos to embrace the culture of the islands he’s interested in, or if he is partially Polynesian lol.”

Another replied: “I wasn’t talking abt that, what I meant is the design of his tattoo, it’s patterns from the Polynesian islands, so I was wondering if he is part Polynesian or if he just liked the culture, + ik a lot of Korean with tattoo.”

Someone else commented on another photo of Jin-Young on his Instagram page: “why u got a tribal sleeve tho.”

Another wrote on the same post: “if you look closely at it you will see that these are different bullets calibers as he used to be in UDT (so I don’t think it’s tribal).”

Although some people are asking questions on Jin-Young’s IG page, the South Korean YouTuber explained that his tattoo was inspired by his time as a soldier in a Korean Navy special forces team during season 2 episode 5.

