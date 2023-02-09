Kim Kyung Baek is one of the 100 contestants taking part in Netflix show Physical 100 in 2023.

He is putting himself to the ultimate physical and mental test on the Netflix reality show in a bid to be crowned as having the best physique and win a cash prize of 300 million KRW – around $240,000.

Kyung Baek caught viewers’ attention right from episode 1 of the new series. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix star and how he’s faring in the competition.

Who is Kim Kyung Baek?

Kim Kyung Baek is introduced on Physical 100 as a former UDT drill instructor.

He shows his mental strength and determination during epiosde 1 of the series in the first challenge which involves hanging for as long as possible using just your arms.

Kim Kyung Baek was the last man standing. It came down to him and Yang Hak Seon, who is an Olympic gymnast. Ultiamtely, Kyung Baek outlasted Yang Hak Seon and won the challenge.

Kim Kyung Baek’s arms on Physical 100

After hanging in the air for as long as they possibly could, Kim Kyung Baek said that his arms went “numb.”

Despite causing himself pain during the challenge, he was determined to outlast Yang Hak Seon.

Kyung Baek was told by his fellow competitors that he was “incredible,” “awesome,” and “really impressive.”

Meet Kyung Baek on Instagram

With over 2.3k followers, Kim Kyung Baek can be found on Instagram at @udt_100.

He simply writes his name in his bio but also includes Highlights on his page of his memories of being in the UDT.

Kyung Baek’s snaps include photos of himself during his drill instructor days.

He also shares videos of some of his intense training routines and photos of himself in the gym.

As well as sharing on the ‘gram that he was in the UDT, the Physical 100 contestant also shares some of his downtime with his followers including how he cycled around the USA.

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK