Kim Min Cheol is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a brand new Netflix show which aims to study the perfect body. Forgetting age, race, and gender, the show puts all its contestants in the same boat as they take part in challenges right from episode 1.

The new Netflix series, Physical 100, sees athletes, gymnasts and bodybuilders compete against one another for a huge cash prize.

Let’s find out more about Kim Min Cheol who is set to compete against fitness models, ex-fencers, powerlifters, and award-winning arm wrestlers.

Kim Min Cheol works in mountain rescue

Introducing himself on Physical 100, Kim Min Cheol said that he works on the Bukhansan special mountain rescue team. However, he later adds that he’s also an ice climber.

SK Pop also writes that he’s a national ice-hockey member.

The mountain climber was ready to prove his strength on the Netflix show. Some of his fellow competitors hail him as “incredible,” during the show.

He’s up for Physical 100 challenges

Physical 100’s first challenge saw the contestants have to hang with the power of both arms for as long as they could.

Speaking during Physical 100 episode 1, Kim Min Cheol said: “I currently compete as an ice climber so I was confident that I would most likely win.”

The Netflix star clearly ‘walks the walk’ as well as ‘talking the talk’ as he came in first place in the challenge. He won out of the participants in group two during episode 2.

Meet Kim Min Cheol on Instagram

With over 1.8k followers, Kim Min Cheol can be found on Instagram at @kmc_1203.

He shares a link in his bio to a running team that he’s a part of, so it looks like the Physical 100 star is an all-rounder when it comes to sports.

His Instagram page shows him running, climbing mountains, rock climbing, and enjoying the outdoors.

