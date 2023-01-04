Kim Se-jun on Singles Inferno season 2 proves he’s a total fashion king on Instagram. He can rock everything from suave tailored tartan suits for photoshoots, to preppy bomber jackets when he’s simply chilling out.

The episode 6 newcomer had everyone’s heads turning, including one male star who said he looked “cool” when he walked onto the beach. It was mainly Se-jun’s height and striking looks that meant jaws were dropping.

Se-jun said kindness toward others is his most attractive quality. “And I think I’m cute in my own way,” he added in his introduction video. He explained that he was looking for someone kind with a bubbly personality. Let’s peek at his IG.

***Warning: Spoilers below***

Kim Se-jun on Instagram

Kim has over 54K followers on Instagram, where he often wears suave suits on the daily. When he’s just chilling out, he still manages to look fashionable in bomber jackets and baggy t-shirt fits with loose trousers.

ACTG Tennis Club is proudly written in his bio, which suggests he’s a member of the sports team. The club writes that he’s been playing for over a year. Until late 2021, Kim had long, wavy hair but wrote in a post, “I was bored so I cut it.”

“I’ll go out of my way to win her over regardless of the circumstances,” he said when he joined Singles Inferno. And it looks like he’s won over most of the show’s fandom who are inundating his page with compliments.

Singles Inferno fans applaud Se-jun

Looking at Se-jun’s Instagram comments, Singles Inferno viewers are seriously impressed with his bold actions towards Lee So-e. He had eyes on her from the start and even chose to take her to Paradise.

A fan wrote: “Thank you for appreciating & taking care of our girl So-e. 💗 You’re waving green flag!!!”

Another said: “I support you and So-e😭😭💗💓🥳🥳.”

“Best Boy Oppa. Handsome, a gentleman and with amazing sense of humor❤️❤️❤️,” said a fellow viewer.

He works as a suit tailor

Kim works as a tailor with the fashion brand Ascottage, according to his Instagram bio. So it makes total sense that he’s always dressed to the nines in tartan suits alongside his colleagues – and that doesn’t change on-screen!

The Singles Inferno hosts claimed he “looks like an actor” when he made his episode 6 entrance. Now, he adds reality TV personality to his resume, and made it clear that he has a passion for suits on the series.

“I think I look and feel the best when I wear a suit, so I thought about making suits myself,” Se-jun explained during his date with Lee So-e. In fact, season 1 contestant Jin-taek is the co-founder of Ascottage, and is a close friend of his.

