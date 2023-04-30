Dave Amerman is one of the stars of Netflix’s new show King of Collectibles, but who is he and where may reality TV fans recognize the star from?

The new Netflix show gives viewers an insight into the auction house of Ken Goldin as they hunt for all kinds of rare items and memorabilia.

We take a closer look into the King of Collectibles star and his career amid his Netflix debut.

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Goldin

Who is Dave Amerman?

Dave Amerman hails from New Jersey The head of Revenue and Sports Consignment, who started working with ‘King’ Ken Goldin four years ago at Goldin. He started off as a Consignment Director before moving on to an Auction Director.

He’s been in his position of Head of Revenue for five months.

On the show, Ken said Dave is ‘Goldins Rock’ as he manages the teams and runs all the auctions.

He describes his role as “emulating what Ken would do,” and that he ‘thinks like Ken’, so he can transfer that to the team of sales reps.

As per his LinkedIn, the star became an owner of Modern Marvels Auctions, which he left in 2010. He then became an engineer in 2011, which lasted for 4 years, until 2015.

Dave Amerman is a reality TV star

King of Collectibles isn’t Dave’s first rodeo on TV, as he’s appeared on a few VH1 reality shows back in the day.

Dave previously appeared on VH1 shows ‘I Love Money’ and the first series of ‘I Love New York’ featuring Tiffany Pollard.

During his appearances, viewers of the shows dubbed him ’12 Pack’ because of his chiseled physique.

Speaking to E! on his time on I Love New York, Dave said: “It was good times.”

“My only regret is I wish I was more open to seriously exploring dating Tiffany as opposed to just being there to cut up and have fun. It definitely would have made things more interesting,” he continued.

Meet the King of Collectibles star on Instagram

You can keep up with King of Collectibles star Dave Amerman on Instagram @dave12pack. At the time of writing, he has just over 8000 followers.

Dave posts an array of content, including his work life and his family life, which includes his wife and children.

His bio reads: “Host, Reality TV Personality, Head of Revenue at Goldin, Cast “King of Collectibles” Netflix.”

His bio also links to his YouTube channel where he posts a range of videos, including quarantine vlogs that were uploaded during the pandemic.