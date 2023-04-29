Ken Goldin’s daughter appears alongside him on Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch in 2023. She jets out to Puerto Rico with her dad in a bid to secure some rare basketball memorabilia.

Ken Goldin’s hobby of collecting cards at 12 years old has evolved into him having a multi-million dollar company that operates across the globe.

He’s making sales and catching flights all over the world. Some of Ken’s clients live in Asia, while others are based in South America.

Speaking during episode 4, Laura Goldin says that when her dad is boarding a private jet, she always has to go along with him.

Meet Ken Goldin’s daughter

Ken Goldin and his daughter, Laura, made their Netflix debut on King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch in 2023.

Ken and his grown-up daughter appear to have a great relationship and are often joking around on the series.

Laura’s mother and Ken are divorced. Speaking on the show, the two said that the last time he was in Puerto Rico was when he proposed to her mother, Jennifer.

Laura, 23, has two step-siblings, an eight-year-old brother and a four-year-old sister.

Laura Goldin is looking for a job

Speaking during episode 4, Laura said that she had applied for 15 jobs after her dad asked what her “plan was.”

She said that she needs to think of a plan work-wise as she can’t live off her father’s money forever.

The founder and executive chairman of Goldin Auctions asked his daughter if she’d consider working in his business.

However, Syracuse University graduate Laura said that “it would have to be” her “own project within the company,” if she was to work with her dad.

Is Ken Goldin’s daughter on Instagram?

Yes! Ken Goldin’s daughter can be found on Instagram @laurgoldin with over 6.6k followers.

Laura is no stranger to the finer things in life and can be seen wearing Prada hats and living her best life in New York on the ‘gram.

Many of Laura’s followers have taken to her Instagram comments section to celebrate her Netflix fame in 2023. One person wrote: “Don’t forget me when you’re famous.”

Laura shares a Depop account on her Instagram page selling clothes and shoes online.

