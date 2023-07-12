Kirk Cousins’ net worth is a topic of interest for Netflix viewers in 2023 as the American football star appears in a brand new series called Quarterback. The series is Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL and features three huge players in the game. The show follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota during their 2022 season.

Netflix has had huge success with some of its sporting series including QB1: Beyond the Lights, Last Chance U, Basketball or Nothing, and more. Now, Quarterback is a new sports series centered around NFL quarterbacks. Kirk Cousins’ NFL comeback is documented during the show as well as him leading the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title.

Kirk Cousins’ net worth

During Netflix‘s Quarterback, Kirk Cousins, 34, allows unprecedented access to his life as viewers see him on and off the field during the 2022 season.

As Cousins makes huge strides in his career during the show, some viewers may be wondering what his net worth is.

Despite Cousins’ wife, Julie, describing them as “normal people,” the couple has a far from normal estimated net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth sits at $70 million, while his salary is listed at $27 million.

The Cousins shop at Target

Quarterback episode 1 sees Cousins and his wife reflect on a time when his plaid shirt went viral.

The Netflix star explained that he doesn’t really focus on fashion, but puts all of his energy into his career.

His wife, Julie, said: “I just feel like we’re very normal people. Like, yes we do shop at Target and Sam’s Club, so it’s like if you want to laugh at that, go for it.”

Cousins adds that he is “a basic guy,” and “pretty boring.”

Meet Kirk Cousins’ wife

While Cousins focuses all his attention on football, his wife is in charge of his wardrobe and chooses what he wears each day.

He’s been married to Julie Hampton since 2014.

The two met in 2012 and got engaged in 2013, reports The Washington Post. Now, they have two sons together named Cooper and Turner.

Kirk and Julie also run a charity, Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, and own a golf course together.

The Holland Sentinal reported that they purchased Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck in 2022.

Julie hails from Georgia and can be found on Instagram at @juliehcousins.

