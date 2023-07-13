Kirk Cousins stars in the new Netflix series Quarterback, alongside his wife, Julie. As fans get to know the NFL star on a deeper level, they’re also intrigued to know more about his family life. Alongside Kirk, the show also focuses on Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota during their epic 2022 season on, and off the field.

The show is the first time Netflix has partnered with the NFL, and they definitely did not disappoint. Centering around some of the most talked about Quarterbacks in the game, the show documents Cousins’ comeback as well as his him leading the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title. His wife Julie has been by his side supporting him through the ups and the downs, so lets take a closer look.

Who is Quarterback star Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie?

Julie Hampton (now Cousins) was born in Georgia in 1989, making her 33 years old. She stars in Netflix’s Quarterback alongside her husband as well as Patrick Mahomes’ and Marcus Mariota’s wife.

She owns a charity, the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation, alongside her husband, which is “called to Transform Worldly Resources into Heavenly Riches through Extravagant Generosity.”

Speaking on their charity on their website, Kirk said: “Julie and I are passionate about generosity and using what we have been given to impact the world around us.

We are grateful for the privilege to play in the NFL, but also believe we have a responsibility to manage well what we have been given and to be generous with it.”

Kirk and Julie have been married since 2014

Kirk Cousins has been married to his wife, Julie Hampton since 2014. The pair are said to have met through a family friend.

The couple got engaged in November 2013, when Cousins romantically proposed on the top of the Capitol building.

Kirk and Julie welcomed their first son Cooper in 2017 and their youngest son Turner in 2019. They also own a dog, Abe, together, as well as their own golf course, Clearbrook Golf Course.

Julie can be found on Instagram @juliehcousins, and at the time of writing has 20.2k followers. Her grid includes cute family updates, as well as her and her husband, suited and booted at red-carpet events.

Julie supports her husband after the ‘toughest loss in his career’

Episode 7 of the Netflix show documents Kirk after the ‘toughest loss of his career’, the playoff game against the Giants, which he called the ‘toughest loss in his career.’

After the game, Julie said to the camera that she couldn’t speak for Kirk, but she “definitely thought we were going to win.”

In a conversation in the car after the game, Julie told Kirk: “I didn’t see that coming, kind of in shock.”

Kirk responded by saying he also didn’t see it coming, as he added it was “tough to host a playoff game and not win.”