









Kostas Garcia makes an appearance on a new Netflix series in 2022 and some fans of his took to Twitter in excitement that he was on the show. Buying Beverly Hills dropped on November 4 and follows the lives of people who work at The Agency, a global real estate firm, owned by Mauricio Umansky.

Mauricio, his two daughters, and many more agents, including Ben Belack, appear on the show. All eight episodes of season 1 dropped on November 4 and fans can’t get enough of the Buying Beverly Hills drama so far. Let’s find out more about Kostas who appears on the show early on…

Who is Kostas?

Kostas Garcia is a content creator who is based in Los Angeles. He hails from Mexico and is 27 years old.

He has collaborated with huge brands during his career so far including Converse, Tidal, Air BnB, Burger King, Guess, and more, per his website.

Kostas has thousands of social media followers and has accounts on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more. He also appears on the 505 Podcast.

Kostas Garcia on Buying Beverly Hills

During Buying Beverly Hills episode 1, fans see Kostas Garcia star on the show alongside senior realtor Ben Belack.

Kostas appears in the series as Ben Belack’s staff photographer and films content for his real estate business.

Given that Kostas is a social media marketing specialist, it makes sense that he’d be working alongside Ben. Ben says on the series that he wants to stand out from other realtors and that social media helps him to do that.

Fans have seen him before

As Kostas appeared on the Netflix series in November 2022, many fans took to Twitter to comment on where they had seen him before.

One person tweeted: “OMG Kostas from #FBE is on #BuyingBeverlyHills.”

Another said: “Kostas from “Summer Break” brought to you by at&t 😭 is on this show too? #BuyingBeverlyHills.”

Kostas is no stranger to TV as he previously starred on Teens React and Adults React before appearing on Buying Beverly Hills. He has worked as a freelance photographer and videographer since 2017 per his LinkedIn page.

