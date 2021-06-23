Meet the Kretz family from Netflix's The Parisian Agency: Net worth explored











If you are a fan of Selling Sunset or Million Dollar Listing, then you’re going to seriously love Netflix’s new offering. On Wednesday, June 23rd, The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties is released to Netflix.

The property series follows the Kretz family, as they helps high-end clients buy and sell luxury homes, both in France and abroad.

So, with the release of The Parisian Agency this June, let’s get to know the starring family better.

LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD: Fans question if Tori Roloff is pregnant

Screenshot: The Parisian Agency S1 E1 – Netflix

Meet the Kretz family from Netflix’s The Parisian Agency

Olivier Kretz

Sandrine Kretz

Louis Kretz

Valentin Kretz

Martin Kretz

Raphel Kretz

All of the Kretz’s work for the family business, selling luxury properties for Kretz and Partners.

Kretz and Partners was founded by the head of the family, Olivier. Olivier’s bio on the Kretz and Partners website says, “Olivier is a graduate of ESC Rouen Business School and has held over 20 different sales and marketing manager positions in companies including Procter and Gamble, Pernod Ricard and AC Nielsen.

NETFLIX: Fans wonder if Too Hot Too Handle is scripted

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 2672 Too Hot To Handle Season 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xzCBBPf7g0Q/hqdefault.jpg 805700 805700 center 22403

What is the Kretz family’s net worth?

Over $20 million

Given that the family deals in luxury properties, you might assume that they’d have a significant net worth. And that assumption would be correct in this instance!

Olivier Kretz is reported to have a net worth of $20 million. As CEO of the family’s company, it is unsurprising that Olivier would have the highest net worth. The net worth of the other family members is not known, however their combined net worth would be well over the $20 million figure.

READ NEXT: Get to know Melinda Berry from Too Hot To Handle

Follow the Kretz family on Instagram

While the family have a business Instagram account, where they share the latest news and properties from Kretz and Partners, you can also follow their personal Instagram accounts.

Check out the full family here…

WATCH THE PARISIAN AGENCY ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK