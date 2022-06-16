Iron Chef host Kristen Kish may be your crush but she is already someone's wife













Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend has fans hooked ever since its release. We take a look at the show’s beloved host, Kristen Kish, in this article.

Season 1 of Iron Chef has eight episodes, all of which came out on Wednesday, June 15.

Fans have been swooning over the show’s host and chef, Kristen Kish, after watching her on the new series.

Iron Chef host Kristen Kish is married

Chef and reality TV personality Kristen has made a huge name for herself over the years.

She famously won Top Chef season 10 in 2013. The South Korean became the first female to win the competition.

Since her Top Chef days, many fans have had a huge crush on Kristen thanks to her intriguing and positive personality.

However, we are here to tell those who don’t know that Kristen is a married woman now.

The culinary expert tied the knot with her wife, Bianca Dusic, in 2021.

Although Kristen and Bianca are newly married, their relationship is much closer and deeper than most.

Kristen occasionally shares pictures with her beloved wife on Instagram.

People magazine reported in 2021 that Bianca is the vice president of food & beverage at Standard Hotels.

She prefers to stay lowkey despite her celebrity wife’s fame. Her Instagram is private too.

Fans have a huge crush on Netflix show’s host

Fans were in awe of Kristen since she appeared on Netflix’s Iron chef as the host. Here’s how a few of them reacted on Twitter…

Chef Kristen Kish…got a full on lady crush omg. — Darth Tater (@Tati_spu_mati) June 15, 2022

also kristen kish i know you're married but uh…hi pic.twitter.com/LQjoFjbWVY — bon 🧋 (@batburgerdeluxe) June 16, 2022

So far Netflix’s Iron Chef refresh is good. I was looking forward to it because of the awesome Kristen Kish who is amazing and I love her. I have a thing for hot girls in suits. — Whobrarian? Not Anymore. (@WhoBrarian) June 15, 2022

Watching the new #IronChef and I believe I have a crush on Kristen Kish. So that's cool. Also go Esther Choi!! — Gina Shin (@gigisooshi) June 15, 2022

Why did I get genuinely sad after finding out Kristen Kish already has a wife? Like???? — Summer C. Stevens (@SummerCharis) June 16, 2022

I'm halfway through Iron Chef on Netflix and I want Kristen Kish to marry me. — Terry-Ann Adams (@TA_4Short) June 15, 2022

Kisten Kish’s stellar cheffing and TV career

Kristen was born in South Korea but raised in America after a family in Kentwood adopted her. She has had a passion for cooking since a young age.

As an adolescent, Kristen attended Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago.

She has worked in many high-profile locations, including Michelin-star Chef Guy Martin’s Sensing and Barbara Lynch’s Stir. She was Chef de Cuisine there, responsible for overseeing all back-hand operations, such as the design and execution of nightly menus among other things.

Kristen then became Chef de Cuisine at Menton, which is chef Barbara Lynch’s fine dining restaurant. The chef has also written a cookbook, Kristen Kish Cooking, since then.

She also co-hosted the 2021 series Fast Foodies.

