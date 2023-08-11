Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is a brand new addition to Netflix in 2023. The documentary is made up of four episodes and features musical legends as well as rising stars. Let’s take a look at Netflix‘s Ladies First cast and their Instagram pages.

Many female pioneers in Hip-Hop including Sha-Rock, Roxanne Shante, Mc Lyte, Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Yo-Yo, Tierra Whack, Bhamadia, Kash Doll, Latto, Saweetie, Coi Leray, and Chika are featured on the show. The ladies explain how they have influenced and been influenced in the Hip-Hop industry with episode 1 taking viewers back to the seventies.

Ladies First Netflix cast

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop takes viewers back to 1977 in episode 1. Sha-Rock kicks off the Netflix series with some background on her career.

Ladies First Netflix cast: Roxanne Shante

Roxanne Shante was born and raised in the largest housing project in the world.

Born Lolita Shante Gooden, she grew up in Queensbridge public housing.

The 53-year-old recalled selling anything, including drugs “to put food on the table,” before finding a career in rapping.

She was inspired by Nipsey Russell and mastered rhyming words together. At 14 she rose to fame with a song she created in 15 minutes as a freestyle, Roxanne’s Revenge.

Sha-Rock

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop takes viewers back to 1977. Sha-Rock explains that she “came into the game on the ground floor.”

She’s described by Rah Digga as “one of the realest ever.”

Sha-Rock was born in North Carolina.

She moved to The Bronx in the early seventies and went on to become the first female MC of Hip-Hop culture.

Dr Joan Morgan

Speaking on the Netflix series, Dr Joan Morgan says that she was listening to Hip-Hop since before it was being played on the radio.

She’s the Writer and Program Director of the Center for Black Visual Culture NYU.

Dr Joan explains: “American culture doesn’t really have much fly without Black women. It just doesn’t. Our style, our hair, our music…”

She writes on Instagram that she’s a scholar and mom.

April Walker

Walker Wear creator April Walker is one of the stars of Netflix’s Ladies First in 2023.

According to April, “fashion is a uniform.” She explains that “fashion was another form of self-expression.”

Speaking of her career, she said that she “wasn’t following the fashion industry, she was in it for Hip-Hop.”

Angie Martinez

Radio icon and writer, Angie Martinez, is one of the speakers featured on Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop.

She’s a podcast host, as well as a New York Times bestseller.

Angie hails from New York and is 52 years old. During her time at New York City station HOT 97, she was known as ‘The Voice of New York’.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah was born Dana Elaine Owens in 1970.

She’s now 53 years old and reflects on her rap career during Ladies First.

Queen Latifah explains that she wrote poetry as a child and went to the Latin Quarter after working at Burger King.

She explains: “Latin Quarter was like the Hip-Hop club to be at in New York City.”

Carri Twigg

Carri Twigg is a former Obama White House aide.

She is the co-founder and Head of Development for Culture House media.

Carri Twigg speaks of the political influence of Hip-Hop. She said: “In the last 10 years, we’re seeing that translate into electoral politics.”

Rapsody

Next up on Netflix’s Ladies First cast list is Rapsody.

She’s 40 years old and hails from Snow Hill, North Carolina.

She was born Marlanna Evans and grew up a Jehovah’s Witness.

Speaking on Ladies First, Rapsody explains that MC Lyte was one of her first inspirations.

The rapper cites MC Lyte’s Poor Georgie video and the rapper’s storytelling abilities.

MC Lyte

MC Lyte, 52, is an executive producer on the docu-series and ‘The Godmother of Hip-Hop’.

She grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and was inspired by Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante in her younger years.

Rapper MC Lyte also cited Salt-N-Pepa as a huge influence on her.

She was the first female rapper to perform at The White House.

Misa Hylton

Misa Hylton began styling at 16 years old.

She’s responsible for many iconic looks including those of Missy Elliott, Rapsody, Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim and Beyoncé.

Speaking on Ladies First, Misa explains that the first time she saw female rappers, it gave her an “energy.”

Struck by “the realness and authenticity,” Misa said that she began to “visualize wardrobe.”

Syreeta Gates

Syreeta Gates, Hip-Hop archivist and Founder of The Gates Preserve is featured on Ladies First in 2023.

Speaking on the series, she says: “Black women have always been hustlers.”

She writes on Instagram that she’s an “Artist, Archivist, Collector, and Aquarius.”

Rah Digga

Rah Digga, born Rashia Tashan Fisher, is a 48-year-old rapper who hails from Newark, New Jersey.

She explains during the show that she was inspired by Roxanne Shante as a young girl.

Rah Digga is well-known for being a longtime member of the Flipmode Squad.

The rapper has a daughter named Sativa who was born in 1997.

