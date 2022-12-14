Last Chance U: Basketball is back with season 2 and viewers want to know more about the show’s soundtrack. Right from episode 1, the Netflix show features all kinds of recognizable songs from artists such as Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Ferg.

The Netflix sports series is a spin-off of the original Last Chance U show. In 2021, the show’s basketball version dropped. The basketball team at East Los Angeles College had their lives disrupted by Covid but now they’re back to get on the court.

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 soundtrack

Episode 1

As the season 2 ELAC team players are introduced on Last Chance U: Basketball, the show features songs from well-known artists.

The songs featured in episode one are Welcome Back by John Sebastian (around four and a half minutes into the show), Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar and Get Up and Get Down by The Dramatics.

More episode 1 songs include Gotta Learn How to Dance by The Fatback Band, A$AP Ferg’s Floor Seats, Last Time That I Checc’d (featuring YG) by Nipsey Hussle, and The Temptations’ Shakey Ground.

Episode 2

The Last Chance U season 2 soundtrack continues into episode 2 with Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic by Isaac Hayes.

Only one song is featured in episode 2 as the ELAC Huskies win a match toward the end of the episode.

Last Chance U season 2 soundtrack: Episode 3

Fans watching Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 episode 3 will hear Ransom and Freddie Gibbs’ Demise and Rick James’ Love Gun.

At the end of episode 3, Lou Rawls’ You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine plays.

Episode 4

Method to the Madness by The Undisputed Truth plays during episode 4.

The other songs featured in Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 are Bra by Cymande, I Gotcha by Joe Tex, and La by Nils Frahm.

The series’ soundtrack features different genres. Judging by viewers’ tweets, they loved the season 1 soundtrack.

Episode 5

Episode 5, Mr Mosely Was a Good Man, features the following songs:

Nils Has a New Piano by Nils Frahm

Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield

Get Off Your A** and Jam by Funkadelic

Can I Kick It? by A Tribe Called Quest

Just My Imagination by The Temptations

Down Bad by Talentz featuring Young Nudy, Talentz, Jid, Earthgang, and J Cole

Last Day Out by Rio Da Yung OG

Love T.K.O. by Teddy Pendergrass

Love Sosa by Chief Keef plays as the team celebrates and sings along, the song continues as the end credits roll.

Last Chance U season 2 soundtrack: Episode 6

Last Chance U season 2 soundtrack features Ballin’ by Mustard and Roddy Ricch in episode 6 as the players head out onto the court.

Midnight Star’s Midas Touch, Norf Norf by Vince Staples, and Ain’t Nobody by Chaka Khan also feature in the episode.

The final song by Chaka Khan begins as the team drives out of a parking lot.

Episode 7

As viewers are introduced to hobby sports broadcaster, Dan Gudino. As he explains his part in the ELAC team, Superstar by Bobby Womack plays.

More from the episode 7 soundtrack include Take It Easy by Archie James Cavanaugh, Outstanding by The Gap Band, and Shame by Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King.

Episode 8

The final Last Chance U: Basketball episode brings viewers songs from Chris Brown and another from Kendrick Lamar.

Episode 8 songs include Ye Ye De Smell by Fela Kuti, Chris Brown’s Kiss Kiss, Mr Morale by Kendrick Lamar and Tanna Leone, It Should Have Been Me by Yvonne Fair and Solomon Burke’s Don’t Give Up On Me.

