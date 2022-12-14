Where are the Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 team now? The new season has been out for a couple of days so we’re sure fans have binge-watched the show, and are wondering what the cast are up to now.

Coach Mosley lead the team in the 2021-2022 season and viewers got to see an insight into the highs and the lows of the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) team.

But who still plays for the Huskies? And who’s switched teams? We take a look into where the Last Chance U Basketball season 2 cast are now.

Who still plays for the Huskies?

As it currently stands, the players who still play for the ELAC Huskies are Shemar Marrow, Brandon Wilson, DC Calip, Justin Gladley, and DJ Gilmore.

Head Coach John Mosley is still coaching at ELAC, and has now been a staff member at the club for 11 years. Coach Ken Hunter is also still on the team, serving his fifth year as Assistant Coach.

The rest of the cast have moved onto different teams, so we take a look at where they are now.

Coach Rob Robson

Rob is the only coach who is no longer at ELAC. After the 2021-2022 season, the Assistant Coach left to serve as the Head Basketball Coach for MiraCosta Community College.

Bryan-Penn Johnson

Bryan now plays for the Cal Poly Mustangs, the basketball team of California Polytechnic State University. So although Bryan isn’t with ELAC anymore, he’s not too far away.

Damani Whitlock

Damani now plays for the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Eagles (TAMUT), after becoming a student at Texas A&M University–Texarkana.

Dezmond Washington

Despite being the only returning player to ELAC in the 2021-22 season, Dez has now moved on. He now plays for Crookston Golden Eagles, after attending the University of Minnesota Crookston.

Josh Phillips

Josh now plays for the GSU Tigers as he studies at Grambling State University. Although we saw the pressure get to him in the Netflix show, he’s carried on pursuing his passion for the sport.

