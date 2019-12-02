University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Since Last Chance U first came to Netflix back in 2016, it has grown into one of the streaming site’s biggest and best docs-series.

From the emotional story arcs of the players to the explosive events of the footballing world, the series has it all.

When season 4 ended on a rather shocking note as head coach of the Independence Pirates, Jason Brown was sacked for sending derogatory texts to a student, some feared that the next series would not be made.

But, Last Chance U will definitely return for 2020!

Here’s everything you need to know about season 5, from potential release date to which college the series will next be based at.

Season 5 confirmed on Twitter

Netflix did not reveal whether they had renewed the show for a fifth season, but the Last Chance U Twitter account could not wait to share the news.

On August 9th, 2019, they took to Twitter to announce that the show would return for a new season in 2020.

Given the show’s popularity, it’s no surprise that they decided to renew it. It’s one of Netflix’s most success docu-series to date!

Ready for another season? Last Chance U will return to @netflix in 2020. This time, at Laney College in Oakland, CA. pic.twitter.com/YfqPWbhsSX — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) August 9, 2019

When will season 5 be released?

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date for the new season of Last Chance U.

The first season dropped to Netflix on July 29th, 2016. The second came nearly exactly one year later, released on July 21st, 2017.

Season 3 landed on Netflix on July 20th, 2018 and season 4 came on July 19th, this year.

So, it’s extremely likely that Last Chance U will be released mid-July 2020.

Laney College in California

As is the way with Last Chance U, after two seasons at a college they move on to a new school. The first two seasons were at East Mississipi Community College. Seasons 3 and 4 were at Independence Community College in Kansas.

The oncoming fifth season will head over to the West Coast!

Laney College in Oakland, California has been confirmed for the 2020 season. Laney College don’t compete in the same JUCO League as EMCC and ICC, instead they play in the California Community College Athletic Association.

They are coming off the back of winning their first-ever football championship, meaning they are the top JUCO team in California.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U SEASONS 1 TO 4 ON NETLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK