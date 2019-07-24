University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Each season of Last Chance U there have been some standout stars. And season 4 was no exception.

Whether you were a fan of Malik Henry and Bobby Bruce as they returned for another season, or rooting for newcomer Markiese King, everyone seemed to have a favourite this year.

And one of the standout young athletes on the series had to be Chance Main.

But what happened to Chance after they finished the show? Where is he playing now? For all those Chance Main fans out there, we’ve got all the updates on where he is in 2019.

Who is Chance Main?

We are introduced to cowboy Chance in season 4 as he is working on becoming part of the starting defensive lineup.

Chance Main is one of the few ICC football players actually from Kansas. And his family ties to Independence is one of the main focal points of his time on the show.

Main told the Parsons Sun:

I knew they were wanting to feature me because I was the only local kid that was playing… Plus I had an interesting storyline with my dad playing at Independence for two years.

Growing up in Cherryvale, Kansas, Chance dreamed of getting out of his home state and pursuing new adventures, which was confirmed at the end of season 4. The producers added at the end that Chance had “enrolled at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas”.

They also added that he had “added 15 pounds” going into the new season.

Where is Chance Main now?

Chance is currently playing for The Cardinals at Incarnate Word. They are part of the D1 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Although his success also led to offers from Jacksonville State, Chance is sticking to Incarnate Word.

He added in his interview with Parsons Sun that: “I chose UIW because of the coaching staff. I love them all here. I’ve learned so much in the spring”.

Chance really seems geared up for the season ahead, adding that “I’m ready to put down what I’ve learned on the field and show some people what’s up”.

Chance Main: Instagram and Twitter

From Chance Main’s Instagram account @chance_main, we can see him gearing up for the coming season at UIW.

Those 15 pounds – and probably more by the looks of it – really have made a difference, as Chance now looks a beast on the field!

Although he shares snaps of his training with The Cardinals, Chance is still best buds with some of his Independence Pirates’ teammates and regularly posts pictures of him hanging out with Jermaine Johnson and KD.

You can also follow Chance on his Twitter account, where he posts all of his football updates.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U SEASONS 1 TO 4 ON NETFLIX NOW.

