Last Chance U returned to Netflix on Tuesday, July 28th for its fifth and final season.

Since the sports docuseries launched in 2016, it has amassed millions of fans, who annually return to watch the riveting football drama. Over the years we have followed the East Mississippi Community College Lions, the Independence Community College Pirates, and now the Laney College Eagles.

With the fifth season introducing viewers to a whole new team – coach, players and teachers – it has prompted fans of the show to revisit some of their favourite Last Chance U stars over the years.

One of the memorable players from Last Chance U season 3 was Carlos Thompson. But where is Carlos Thompson in 2020? Has he made his dream of playing in the NFL come true? Find out where the former ICC star is now.

Who is Carlos Thompson?

Carlos Thompson is a 24-year-old football player originally from Manvel, Texas. He grew up in Houston with his mother, Tatasha Scott-Hicks. Carlos is a wide receiver. He stands at 5ft 9 and 185 lbs.

We are introduced to Carlos while he was playing for the Independence Pirates back in season 3 (2017).

Tatasha said of her son in Last Chance U season 3 episode 2: “He’s been playing sports since he was 4 [years old]. He started out playing Little League football and he’s been playing football ever since he was five years old.”

Carlos on Last Chance U

None of the players featured on Last Chance U have the smoothest ride in life, but they tend to leave the drama off the field. For Carlos, the drama was heightened on the field, as he frequently came to blows with the explosive Coach Brown. Tatasha described this as Carlos’s “problem with authority.”

Carlos joined the Independence Pirates after a stint at Texas Tech in 2013. As Texas Tech is a D1 school, it was the perfect place for Carlos to start his professional football journey. However, there is a 5-year eligibility period for attending a D1 school. Carlos’s opportunity to go back to Texas Tech ran out following the end of the 2017 season, meaning he could no longer play Power Five conference football again. Instead, Carlos would have to attend a D2 school.

This is a great blow considering Carlos’s natural talents. Throughout the 2017 season – of which Carlos played just 6 games – he scored caught 48 passes for 544 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Where is Carlos Thompson now?

After his time at Independence, Carlos played with the D2 school Missouri Western State Griffons. After one year at Missouri Western State, Carlos decided to forego his senior season and declared for the 2019 NFL draft. Carlos announced his departure from the team in an Instagram post in January 2019. He said:

I would like to announce that I am forgoing my last season at Missouri Western to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, and also the Coaches I’ve had for the opportunities they have given me.

In 2019, Carlos went undrafted and remains unsigned. Carlos was invited to join the XFL Draft, but he was not taken either. Thompson currently lists himself as an NFL free agent on his Twitter account.

You can follow Carlos on Instagram @thatkidlos for all his latest updates.

