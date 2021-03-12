Where is Coach Ken from Last Chance U: Basketball now?











Critically-acclaimed sports documentary Last Chance U has returned to Netflix for a brand new season. Eight new episodes dropped to the streaming service on March 10th, 2021.

This time around, the show is focussing on the world of JUCO basketball. Following the same format, viewers are invited into the world of some of the sport’s up-and-coming players on their journey from junior college to D1 school.

This first season of Last Chance U: Basketball will look at the Huskies, the East Los Angeles College team.

John Mosley leads the team to success, while Ken Hunter serves as his assistant coach. Find out more about Ken here, plus where he is now.

Who is Ken Hunter?

Kenneth “Ken” Hunter is the Assistant Coach for the Huskies basketball team. He is also the lead recruiter for East Los Angeles College. Besides his work at ELAC, Ken also is the General Manager and Head Coach at California Basketball Association.

Coach Ken joined the Huskies for the 2015-16 campaign. During his time at ELAC, he has helped bring five straight South Coast Conference North Titles, along with multiple Elite-8 appearances.

In the eighteen years that Ken Hunter has worked as a coach, he has mentored five SCC-North Players of the Year, one State Player of the Year, six All State players, and over 40 SCC-North First Team All-Conference selections.

Ken graduated with a degree in Kinesiology from California State Fullerton University in 2010. He is married to Ingrid Hunter and the couple have five children: Kayla (22), Tiana (21), Kenneth (18), Ian (13), and Quen (6).

Although he is now based in California, Ken Hunter is originally from Detroit, Michigan.

Coach Ken is still the Assistant Coach at ELAC as of 2021.

Coach Ken on Last Chance U: Basketball

Although we are introduced to Coach Ken in the very first episode of Last Chance U: Basketball, we don’t get to hear much about his story until episode 7.

In episode 7, we get to see Ken at work. We also learn what his colleagues think of him.

Coach John Mosley describes him as a “connoisseur of being in that basketball world.”

Mosley continues: “To get up everyday and to have his family have to physically pick him up and put him in the car. And to be there at those games and to grind is a tribute to his family and his kids and everybody whose made a commitment.”

Why is Coach Ken in a wheelchair?

In the seventh episode, Ken explains the accident which landed him in a wheelchair.

Ken said: “When I was young I was a basketball player. I was playing at LA Trade Tech. I got hurt wrestling with my college roommate. [A] 6’10” kid, 300lb. By the time we just came down wrong, I was instantly paralysed. I fractured my C-4 vertebrae in three places and bruised my spinal cord which paralysed me.”

After his accident, Ken moved home to Detroit where many of his friends had joined the Black Mafia Family (BMF). He was living with around fifteen BMF members when his coach came to visit. Ken’s basketball coach was the one who inspired him to begin coaching and gave him his first job.

WATCH LAST CHANCE U: BASKETBALL ON NETFLIX NOW

