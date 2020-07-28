The final season of Last Chance U finally arrived on Netflix on Tuesday, July 28th.

This July saw the Last Chance U team announce that the fifth season would be the last they created – that is, for American football. Instead, they will be replacing football with basketball, to switch up the series. This has come as a disappointment to many Last Chance U fans, for whom football is number one.

As a consolation for this being the final football series, Last Chance U season 5 is one of the Netflix docuseries’ most brilliant to date. This time the Last Chance U spotlight is shining on the Laney College Eagles, who are the top team in the country and coming off the back of both a state and national championship.

One of the star players on the team who we follow is undoubtedly Dior Walker-Scott. Find out everything you need to know about Dior here.

Who is Dior Walker-Scott?

Dior Walker-Scott doesn’t fit the bill of a typical American football player, and definitely not a quarterback. But Dior’s talent does the talking when he plays. Dior played both Quarterback and Wide Receiver at Laney. He stands at 5’9″ and is 175 lbs.

Dior, like much of the Last Chance U season 5 cast, is originally from Oakland, California where Laney College is based.

Throughout the show, we learn about Dior’s troubled home life living with his father in Oakland. This led him to drop out of Deer Valley High School for the final few months of senior year and move in with his mother in Arkansas. But this decision meant that Dior could not get football scholarships into the colleges of his choice, as he was not playing at his new high school team in Arkansas. Dior decided to move back to Oakland, enrol at Laney, get a part-time job and continue his own path, without the help of his father.

Dior on Last Chance U

Dior’s performance in the 2019 season for the Laney Eagles got him the attention of a Division 1 University. Although he didn’t get a scholarship, he was told that he could come to the university and enter the football team as a walk-on. If he managed to impress, there was a possibility of him being eligible for a scholarship.

Luckily for Dior, things worked out! Dior currently at the University of Hawaii. He is studying there with fellow Laney Eagle player Jared Smart. Coach Beam took to Instagram on February 2020 to check in with both of them.

Does Dior Walker-Scott have Instagram?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, we have not been able to find Dior from Last Chance U on Instagram. But we have found him to have an active presence on Twitter.

You can follow Dior on Twitter @DiGiornio_4Chz.

Soon everyone will know who Dior Walker-Scott is. We not done yet💯🚨 pic.twitter.com/EHOZqjm63y — Dior Scott (@DiGiornio_4Chz) September 7, 2019

