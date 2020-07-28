When Last Chance U started on Netflix back in 2016, no one could have predicted what a worldwide hit it would become.

Each year that the show returns, there are more fans in their millions clinging onto the drama of the brilliant sports series.

The fifth and final season of Last Chance U returned to Netflix on Tuesday, July 28th and introduced viewers to the players at Laney College in Oakland, California. This is the first time that Last Chance U has shone its spotlight on the West Coast teams, and they had to choose the best for season 5. The Laney Eagles were both the state and national champs in 2018, and are returning to uphold that title.

One of the most assured players on the team, for his obvious talents, is Rejzohn Wright. So, who is Rejzohn? Find out about the Last Chance U season 5 star here.

Meet Rejzohn Wright

Rejzohn Wright is originally from East Palo Alto, California. He was born in 1998 which makes him 22 this year. Rejzohn is the son of Jamal “Mal” Wright and Sadio Simon. He has five siblings, which includes Nahshon Wright, his star football-playing brother.

Rejzohn’s life has been far from easy. He lived away from his father for a few years growing up, and when they did reconnect, tragedy struck. In 2017, Rejzohn’s father Jamal was shot and passed away. Jamal was shot twice while playing peacemaker in a club fight.

Nahshon had to step up to be the authority figure in their lives. So, when Nahshon moved, Rejzohn was left to look after himself. He was living in Stockton, California while he attended Laney and getting up at 5.30 am every morning to drive to college.

STAR QB : Where is Dior Walker-Scott from Last Chance U now?

Rejzohn’s journey on Last Chance U

When we meet Rejzohn in Last Chance U we are alerted of his talent. Coach John Beam describes the 6’3″ cornerback as having a “phenomenal competitive nature about him.” Defensive coordinator Josh Ramos said in episode 1: “His brother went to Oregon State after one year with us and he is better than his brother.”

We are also let into their concerns about his cocky nature, fearing that this might get in the way of his playing ability.

At the time of filming, Rejzohn was ranked #1 in the state and #3 in the country.

Rejzohn was offered places with UCLA Burns, the Oregon State Beavers, the Colorado Buffaloes, and the UCF Knights. He accepted a place at Oregon State in December 2019 and is currently their cornerback. Both Wright siblings are there.

MEET THE CAST Coach John Beam’s football career explored

Follow Rejzohn Wright on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Rejzohn, we found him on Instagram!

You can check out Rejzohn Wright @ptm_ray.

Already, Rejzohn has a blue tick verifying his profile and over 2,000 followers. We’re all expecting big things from Ray!

WATCH LAST CHANCE U ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK