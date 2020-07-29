Last Chance U returned to Netflix on Tuesday, July 28th with a whole new batch of players from Laney College.

This is the first time the Last Chance U team has headed to the West Coast, focussing on Oakland’s JUCO Laney College.

As Laney has one of the country’s top football programmes, overseen by the legendary Coach John Beam, they pretty much have a new team for each season. Their top players get signed by D1 or D2 colleges and then Beam starts all over again with new players.

So, inevitably, fans are wondering what happened to the Laney team. Find out where the Last Chance U season 5 players are now.

Last Chance U: Updates on Dior

First up, we had to look at fan-favourite Dior Walker-Scott. Dior is undeniably the star of the team, being able to move seamlessly from wide receiver to quarterback when the moment called. This is despite the fact that Dior doesn’t fit the build for a typical QB, a point not missed by his fellow Eagles.

Although Dior did not land a scholarship to a Division 1 college at the end of filming, he was promised to come to a university as a walk on. If he impressed on the field, Dior could earn himself a scholarship. Luckily for Dior, he did!

Dior is currently at the University of Hawaii with fellow Laney Eagle, Jared Smart.

Where is Rejzohn Wright now?

Out of all the Laney team, Rejzohn is the one who Coach Beam thought could be a “Sunday player.” Rejzohn also had lots of pressure on him to impress, given that he was the #1 ranked player in California and #3 in the country.

Rejzohn joined his older brother Nahshon at Oregon State. He signed with the Oregon State Beavers in December 2019 and enrolled in June 2020. It is unclear as of yet whether Rejzohn will start as a cornerback for the Beavers, but he will be competing with Nahshon for the spot.

You can follow Rejzohn on Instagram @ptm_ray.

RJ Stern updates

Robert “RJ” Stern was the Laney Eagles wide receiver.

Although RJ had dreams of attending a D1 school on a football scholarship, that hasn’t quite worked out. But football is still not off the cards for RJ!

RJ enrolled at Tusculum (a D2 school) on a scholarship and will play for the TC Tusculum Pioneers as a wide receiver until he graduates in 2022. Check RJ out on Instagram @flvsh.gordon.

Where is Nu’u Taugavau now?

Nu’u “Big Uce” Taugavau had one of the most unique situations on Last Chance U season 5, having a wife and children to also factor into his football career. The family were happily settled in California, however when Nu’u was offered a scholarship to D1 Murray State University in Kentucky, he could not turn it down.

The Taugavau family are now living in Kentucky.

Nu’u was also offered a scholarship from Alabama A&M.

Last Chance U season 5: Where are they now?

As Kenny “KJ” Gardner was injured, he was out for the season. From the looks of Kenny’s Instagram, it does not look as if he has been playing football as of late.

D’Marcus Ross has had offers from Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Montana State, Navy. From his player profile, it indicates that D’Marcus is thinking about Utah as his #1.

