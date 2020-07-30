Although there are the evident ‘stars of the show’ in Last Chance U, the docuseries also takes a look at some of the players who don’t sit in the limelight.

The fifth and final season of Last Chance U is focussed on the Laney College Eagles, a team based in Oakland, California. From the offset it’s clear that the Head Coach, coaching icon John Beam, has favourites on the team. Beam takes a shine to Dior Walker-Scott for his work ethic and positive attitude, and favours Rejzohn Wright for his talents.

But there are Eagles players who don’t often receive praise from Coach Beam, notably Timmy Dorsey, who came into conflict with his coach in Last Chance U.

So, where is Timmy Dorsey now? What happened to him after Last Chance U?

Who is Timmy Dorsey?

Timmy Dorsey is a defensive lineman, playing both Nose Guard and Defensive Tackle. He attended McClymonds High School in Oakland before going to Laney College. Timmy graduated in the 2019 class.

While on the Eagles team, Timmy wore number 74.

Timmy stands 6ft and 290 lbs.

Timmy on Last Chance U

In episode 4, Timmy ran into trouble with Coach Beam. Beam has a rule for his players: miss the bus, miss the game. Timmy along with a few other Eagles missed the bus to the football game and all had to face Coach Beam.

In their meeting, Beam said: “You’re the only one I’ve not decided what to do with. Tell me why I shouldn’t just cut you?”

Timmy reacted: “Because, I feel I didn’t do anything wrong.” This did not go down well with the coach, leading Timmy to say: “So, you’re going to make an example out of me?”

Where is Timmy Dorsey now?

Timmy is still actively looking for a university to take him on as a Nose Guard. From the looks of his Instagram profile, Timmy has continued to train following his graduation from Laney College. He’s now hit 300 lbs.

You can follow Timmy on Instagram @theetimmydorsey.

We also found Timmy on Twitter where he has been discussing his appearance on Last Chance U and his time at Laney College. Follow Timmy on Twitter under the same handle.

