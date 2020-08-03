Netflix returns with another hit science series this August with the launch of Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything.

The streaming giant consistently churns out fascinating factual series, covering everything from the how drugs are made to the impact of fast food on the world. Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything joins the roster of hits this year such as History 101: Fast Food, 100 Humans, and The Business of Drugs.

Fronting the show is science journalist Latif Nasser, who viewers are already obsessing over. So, who is Latif? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the new Netflix star.

Who is Latif Nasser?

Latif Nasser is the Director of Research for award-winning radio show Radiolab. He is also a journalist, academic, and now TV show host.

Radiolab is a science radio show which has been airing since 2005. Unlike most audio programming which now prefers podcasts as their medium of choice, Radiolab has focussed on the importance of radio. It is produced by WNYC, a public radio station in New York City, and is broadcast on hundreds of public radio stations around the US.

Latif has helped lead hundreds of episodes for Radiolab, as well as creating his own spin-off shows. Earlier this year, Latif hosted his own series called The Other Latif. This programme was about how he shares a name with Detainee 244 at Guantanamo Bay.

Latif has a PhD from Harvard’s History of Science department.

Latif on Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything

Connected is the first TV series that Latif Nasser has fronted. He also executive produced the series.

In this series, Latif will explore the surprising ways humans are connected to one another, the world and the universe at large. When Latif says surprising, he means truly surprising.

Connected uncovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even what goes down in the bathroom, has roots in our global history. From catastrophic shipwrecks to fraudulent elections, everything that happens on Planet Earth and the universe has an impact on how we live our lives.

Follow Latif Nasser on social media

If you were a fan of Latif's throughout Connected and want to know more about the host, then we found him on social media.

The best place to follow Latif is on Twitter. The Connected star is extremely active in talking about his latest work and more of his research.

You can find Latif under the handle @latifnasser.

