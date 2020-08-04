Science journalist Latif Nasser has rocketed onto our screens with his first TV project, Connected: The Hidden Science of Everything.

The six-part series launched to Netflix on Sunday, August 2nd and has already hooked in viewers. It uncovers how society, the world, and the wider universe are all connected in mysterious ways.

Many viewers are curious about the host Latif. But one thing viewers might not realise is that Latif is married to a pretty impressive TV screenwriter and producer. Find out about Latif’s wife here!

Who is Latif Nasser’s wife?

Carly Mensch

Science journalist Latif Nasser is married to Carly Mensch. The couple met while studying at the Ivy League Dartmouth College. Carly graduated from the college in 2005 with went on to studying at The Juilliard Playwrights Program.

Carly has become a successful playwright and screenwriter. Over the years, Carly’s plays have been developed and produced at Ars Nova theatre in NYC.

Carly Mensch’s career explored

Carly found her feet in the TV industry in 2010, working on Weeds as a story editor and writer. She worked on this show until 2012.

From 2014 to 2015, Carly began work on Nurse Jackie as a writer and supervising producer. Then, she found her big break writing for the smash hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. In 2016, Carly was a supervising producer and writer on OITNB season 4. Carly’s success on the Netflix original series led her to her next big project.

In 2017, Carly created a new series called GLOW. She was also the executive producer and writer for the series, which aired until 2019. GLOW earned Carly an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018. Carly’s work with Netflix is potentially how Latif was linked up with the streaming giant.

Her work has also hit the silver screen, as Carly’s play – Len, Asleep in Vinyl – was adapted into a film called Len and Company in 2015.

Latif Nasser and Carly Mensch

As Carly does not have any social media, her relationship with Latif Nasser has been kept largely under wraps. But as Latif is a keen Twitter user, we’ve been able to find out some details on the talented TV couple.

In June 2017, Carly gave birth to their first son called Fivel Nasser. Latif claimed that they named him after a cartoon mouse, most likely Fievel Mousekewitz from An American Tale.

This August 2020, Carly is due to give birth to the couple’s second child.

Ha ha. My wife is also about to have a baby in two days. It’s been a crazy year. — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) August 2, 2020

