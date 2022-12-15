Singles Inferno is back in 2022 with its second season and fans are drawing a likeness between one of the new contestants and Lauren Tsai.

Some viewers have taken to Twitter due to finding a resemblance between Nadine Lee from the Netflix show and Lauren.

Lauren Tsai is an actress and model and Nadine Lee is a Harvard student and social media star. So, let’s find out more about what Singles Inferno fans are saying about them…

Who is Lauren Tsai?

Lauren Tsai is a visual artist, model, and actress. She was born in the US and is 24 years old.

She starred in Terrace House: Aloha State in 2016 when she was 18 years old.

Lauren was born in Massachusetts but later moved to Hawaii with her family as a child.

Her career has seen her in many magazines and she also collaborated with designer Marc Jacobs. Lauren appeared in FX series Legion as Switch and later took up another acting role as Claudia in the 2021 Netflix film Moxie.

Singles Inferno fans think Nadine and Lauren look similar

On December 13, Singles Inferno season 2 dropped on Netflix. The Korean dating show sees a group of single people arrive on a deserted island and they have the opportunity to find love.

If they match with someone, they get to go to “heaven” – aka a luxury hotel resort, but if they don’t, they stay on “hell” island.

Since season 2 of the Netflix show dropped, some fans have drawn a likeness between one of the contestants and Lauren Tsai.

In a Reddit thread, one fan (MongooseObjective) wrote: “Nadine reminds me of Lauren Tsai.”

Another (ahmimprest) wrote: “I was reminded of lauren tsai too! Similar awkward vibes.”

Another user (SpottedTurtleDoves) wrote: “I thought so, too! Their way of speaking and mannerisms are really similar.”

Nadine Lee is a Singles Inferno newbie

Fans were introduced to Nadine Lee when she arrived at Singles Inferno on December 13.

By the looks of Reddit, she’s become a fan favourite already. One person (rosehope7) wrote that she is “the moment.”

More said that they “liked” and “loved” her.

Nadine can be found on Instagram at @deeenerss with over 91k followers. She also has over 114k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

