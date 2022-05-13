Leah Qin spills the tea on Bling Empire, let slip about Jessey Lee's ex













Cue wardrobes full of designer outfits, driveways decked out with supercars, one-of-a-kind diamond necklaces and lavish parties like no other – Bling Empire is back for a second season in 2022.

Kevin Kreider, Jaime Xie, Kim Lee, Anna Shay and the rest of the cast are back and the series is brimming with drama. The Bling Empire OGs are joined by some newbies in season 2. All eight episodes of season 2 dropped on May 13th. So, let’s find out more about Leah Qin from Bling Empire season 2.

Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9795 Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Dhu8QqreKs/hqdefault.jpg 1005402 1005402 center 22403

Who is Leah Qin?

Leah Qin is a new face on Netflix’s Bling Empire in 2022.

She’s the CEO of American Yofoto Investment. As per her LinkedIn page, she founded the LA-based company in 2013.

Leah is a real estate developer and tech investor. She has around 12K followers on Instagram @itsleahqin. The businesswoman is clearly well-adjusted to the high life as she poses on IG next to Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

OMG: Dorothy Wang’s father has a net worth of $3.5Bn and runs a Bling Empire

Leah Qin joins Bling Empire

Sitting down for a catch up with Jaime Xie, Leah is introduced as a newbie on Bling Empire season 2.

Jaime met Leah for the first time at Cherie’s 100 Day party. Speaking of Leah, Jaime said she thinks that she “seems like a fun, genuine person.”

The women also both love fashion – but who doesn’t in the Bling Empire cast?

Leah Qin spills the tea on Bling Empire

During Bling Empire season 2 episode 1, Jaime Xie asks Leah how she knows Cherie.

Leah said that she met Jessey and Cherie on the same day around five or six years ago at an exotic car event.

The Netflix newbie said that Jessey had a wife and two kids back when he and Cherie met.

Cherie and Jessey have famously been taking a long time to get married on Bling Empire, despite having children together. Leah’s ‘tea’ in episode 1 could explain why the two haven’t yet tied the knot as the cast members speculate he could still be married to his ex, Crystal.

NO WAY: Bling Empire: Baby G’s real name revealed – and why Christine’s son wears a helmet!

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK